«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.02.2020, 09:30
Magdeburg and Berlin looking for second straight wins
«Go back »Print Version


MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Three of the four clubs that will play EHF Cup clashes during the week won their first group phase game. All three will aim to add more points to their record, while Leon still need to collect their first

»EC Channel »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Abanca Ademar Leon
»Füchse Berlin
»Grundfos Tatabanya KC
»SC Magdeburg
»
 

Magdeburg and Berlin looking for second straight wins

In group C of the Men’s EHF Cup, Abanca Ademar Leon will host SC Magdeburg on Wednesday for the first match of round 2. While the Spanish side are under some pressure, having been defeated in their opener, the German team can take a huge step towards the quarter-finals with a win. 

The following day, another German club will try to take two more points. Füchse Berlin, despite suffering some injuries, managed to emerge victorious in Aix en Provence on Sunday. 

Berlin will host Grundfos Tatabanya KC on Thursday, hoping for a second win. But the Hungarian side will have the exact same intention, after taking the points against La Rioja last weekend.

Next Sunday, Berlin and Magdeburg will clash in the Bundesliga in Germany.

GROUP C
Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Wednesday 12 February, 20:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Leon have their backs against the wall for their two upcoming home matches, against Magdeburg and Velenje, after their opening defeat in Nantes, 28:34

  • as in their 32:26 opening win against Velenje, Magdeburg will have to replace Albin Lagergren, Marko Bezjak and new arrival Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson due to injuries

  • in their last EHF Cup group phase appearance, in 2013/14, Leon lost by one goal, 27:26, in what was their most recent duel against a German side, Hannover-Burgdorf

  • Magdeburg won their last away match in Spain, 34:27, in the 2016/17 quarter-finals versus Anaitasuna

GROUP D
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN)
Thursday 13 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both teams won their first game in the group phase. Berlin took the two points in PAUC, 25:23, while Tatabanya snatched the victory at the last second against La Rioja, 26:25

  • the top scorer for Berlin ranks among the best five in this EHF Cup: Hans Lindberg, with 20 goals, counts seven more than Tabanya’s top scorer, Vitaly Komogorov

  • Tatabanya left wing Milos Vujovic will join Berlin next summer, on a contract for the next three seasons

  • the last time the two clubs met in the EHF Cup was in 2017, when Berlin won both legs of the quarter-finals (30:25 and 28:22)


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM