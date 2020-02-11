MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Three of the four clubs that will play EHF Cup clashes during the week won their first group phase game. All three will aim to add more points to their record, while Leon still need to collect their first

Magdeburg and Berlin looking for second straight wins

In group C of the Men’s EHF Cup, Abanca Ademar Leon will host SC Magdeburg on Wednesday for the first match of round 2. While the Spanish side are under some pressure, having been defeated in their opener, the German team can take a huge step towards the quarter-finals with a win.

The following day, another German club will try to take two more points. Füchse Berlin, despite suffering some injuries, managed to emerge victorious in Aix en Provence on Sunday.

Berlin will host Grundfos Tatabanya KC on Thursday, hoping for a second win. But the Hungarian side will have the exact same intention, after taking the points against La Rioja last weekend.

Next Sunday, Berlin and Magdeburg will clash in the Bundesliga in Germany.

GROUP C

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Wednesday 12 February, 20:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

Leon have their backs against the wall for their two upcoming home matches, against Magdeburg and Velenje, after their opening defeat in Nantes, 28:34

as in their 32:26 opening win against Velenje, Magdeburg will have to replace Albin Lagergren, Marko Bezjak and new arrival Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson due to injuries

in their last EHF Cup group phase appearance, in 2013/14, Leon lost by one goal, 27:26, in what was their most recent duel against a German side, Hannover-Burgdorf

Magdeburg won their last away match in Spain, 34:27, in the 2016/17 quarter-finals versus Anaitasuna

GROUP D

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN)

Thursday 13 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

both teams won their first game in the group phase. Berlin took the two points in PAUC, 25:23, while Tatabanya snatched the victory at the last second against La Rioja, 26:25

the top scorer for Berlin ranks among the best five in this EHF Cup: Hans Lindberg, with 20 goals, counts seven more than Tabanya’s top scorer, Vitaly Komogorov

Tatabanya left wing Milos Vujovic will join Berlin next summer, on a contract for the next three seasons

the last time the two clubs met in the EHF Cup was in 2017, when Berlin won both legs of the quarter-finals (30:25 and 28:22)

