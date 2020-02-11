MIDWEEK PREVIEW: The group B leaders from Germany defend a two-point lead over their Hungarian opponents when VELUX EHF Champions League round 12 throws off on Wednesday

Kiel host Veszprém in crucial battle for top spot

With only three rounds of matches remaining in the group phase of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20, the stakes are getting higher.

Both winners of groups A and B will get a bye in the Last 16 and secure a straight quarter-final berth.

In group B, THW Kiel hold the cards against Telekom Veszprém HC, as they lead the Hungarian champions by two points in the standings and also won their first encounter this season in September.

If Kiel win again on Wednesday, they will lock up the top spot and book their quarter-final ticket, but with any other result Veszprém could still turn the tables in the last two rounds.

GROUP B

THW Kiel (GER) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 12 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

Kiel lead the standings with 18 points, two more than Veszprém, and will win the group if they beat the Hungarian side

in September Kiel won the first duel in Hungary, 37:31

Veszprém are on a five-match winning streak in the CL, including away wins at Vardar and Porto in the last two rounds

Veszprém have the second best attack in the CL with 364 goals, 22 less than Barça

Kiel line player Patrick Wiencek is out with a concussion, while back Nikola Bilyk is doubtful due to illness

the sides have met 19 times in EC competitions, with Kiel winning nine matches and Veszprém 10

