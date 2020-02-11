«dec 2019»
11.02.2020, 13:10
Croatian and Spanish derbies highlight quarter-final
DRAW REVIEW: The draw for the Women’s Challenge Cup quarter-final on Thursday has paired Zagreb with follow Croatian side Bjelovar as well as Valladolid with another Spanish team, Guardes

Croatian and Spanish derbies highlight quarter-final

Two of the four Women’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals will feature teams from the same country.

The was the outcome of the draw at the EHF headquarter in Vienna on Thursday, when the eight teams left in the Women’s Challenge Cup 2019/20 learned their next opponents.

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, the 2017 Challenge Cup champions, are up against ZRK Bjelovar in an all-Croatian matchup.

Spanish fans will also see two home teams go head to head, as European Cup debutants Aula Alimentos de Valladolid have been pitted against Mecalia Atletico Guardes, who were also in the quarter-final three years ago.

A third Spanish contender, KH-7 BM. Granollers, will continue their maiden European season in Netherlands, where JuRo Unirek VZV are the opponents.

Also, former EHF Champions League participants CS Madeira from Portugal will lock horns with ZRK Naisa Nis from Serbia.

The first leg of the quarter-final will be played on 29 February or 1 March, with the return leg to follow on 7/8 March.

Possibly another Spanish derby in semi-finals

While there are two derbies in the quarter-final, there might be yet another Spanish derby in the semi: if Granollers come out on top against VZV, they will next meet the winner of Valladolid against Guardes for a place in the final.

The other semi-final will see the winner of Madeira against Nis taking on either Zagreb or Bjelovar.

The semi-final legs will be played on 4/5 April and 11/12 April respectively, followed by the two-leg final on 2/3 May and 9/10 May.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
