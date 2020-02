QUIZ: Szeged play Paris Saint-Germain in this week's Match of the Week - test your knowledge of the two teams.

See how well you know Szeged and PSG in the MOTW Quiz

The round 11 Match of the Week in the VELUX EHF Champions League pitches MOL-Pick Szeged and Paris Saint-Germain, both currently with 18 points in group A, against each other. Ahead of the match at 17:00 CET on Sunday 16 February (live on ehfTV.com), check out your knowledge of the teams.

TEXT: