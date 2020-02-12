«dec 2019»
12.02.2020, 12:00
Veszprém to host Montpellier in round 13 MOTW
NEWS: Telekom Veszprém will take on Montpellier HB in the MOTW for round 13 of the VELUX EHF Champions League

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Montpellier HB
»Telekom Veszprém HC
»
 

Veszprém to host Montpellier in round 13 MOTW

Telekom Veszprém will host Montpellier HB in the penultimate Match of the Week of the VELUX EHF Champions League group phase.

The Hungarian club will welcome the 2018 champions as they battle for points in group B. Ahead of round 12 this weekend, Veszprém are second with 16 points behind their next opponents, THW Kiel. Montpellier are third with 13 points, and play HC Meshkov Brest at home on Saturday.

In round 3 back in September, Montpellier beat Veszprém 23:18 in a low-scoring match where Montpellier's Melvyn Richardson scored eight goals.

Montpellier hosted the most recent Match of the Week, beating PGE Vive Kielce 25:24 last Saturday in a thrilling encounter.

The match between Veszprém and Montpellier will take place at 17:00 CET on Sunday 23 February, and will be shown live on ehfTV.com, with exclusive behind-the-scenes content on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.


TEXT: EHF / jh
 
