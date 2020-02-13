«dec 2019»
13.02.2020, 10:34
EHF presents future strategy at AIPS Congress
NEWS: Presentation in front of more than 300 international media representatives focussed on the federation’s new media and marketing agreement as well as new plans for digital marketing and communications

EHF presents future strategy at AIPS Congress

The European Handball Federation has presented an insight into its future marketing and communications strategy in front of more than 300 media representatives at the 83rd Congress of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) in Budapest last week.

The presentation was conducted by JJ Rowland, Senior Manager for Business Development and Marketing. The European Handball Federation had signed a three-year partnership agreement with AIPS in June 2019.

Following the EHF’s visit to SPOBIS, one of Europe’s largest sports business conference in Düsseldorf, Germany, in late January, where the 2020+ plans were presented together with the new partners, Infront and DAZN, the AIPS Congress provided the opportunity to present the latest developments to the world's media, one of the federation's key stakeholders

In the presentation, focus was laid on the federation’s plans for 2020+ including the long-term (until 2030) media and marketing agreement with Infront and DAZN, the new system for club competitions starting from the 2020/21 season and the expansion of the Men’s EHF EURO from 16 to 24 teams.

Rowland presented the EHF’s master plan for European Handball which had been unveiled previously at the EHF Conference of Presidents on the occasion of the final weekend of Men’s EHF EURO 2020 on 25 January. [LINK]

With the AIPS Congress taking place in the Hungarian capital, the spotlight was also shown on Men’s EHF EURO 2022, the next men’s edition of the EHF’s flagship national team event which will take place in Hungary and Slovakia in January 2022.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
