13.02.2020, 08:41

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Polish club in the VELUX EHF Champions League has been sancioned for the offensive banner of their fans.

Court of Handball imposes a fine on PGE VIVE Kielce The EHF Court of Handball has released a decision regarding the proceedings opened against PGE VIVE Kielce following their home VELUX EHF Champions League match played against HC Vardar on 16 November 2019, during which an offensive banner was displayed by spectators to insult Timur Dibirov.



The court found in substance that the statement was “on the one hand a direct and personal offence” to the player and “on the other hand, a clear act of vengeance for Dibirov's unsportsmanlike behaviour in the last season, which the Court of Handball punished.



The panel stressed that “any act of revenge or self-justice does not belong to our sport and cannot be tolerated on the playing court, nor in the playing hall”.



Furthermore, the panel hereby wished to draw the attention of the club to the fact that “it seems to be a history between these two clubs which could lead the EHF Court of Handball to reinforce the measures taken against these two clubs in case of recurrence”.



Finally, the court appreciated the measures taken and the speed with which the banner was removed by the staff and club representatives and decided to take these elements into consideration while determining the applicable sanction.



Hence, the EHF Court of Handball decides to impose on the club a fine of €15.000 (fifteen thousand Euro), a part of which, i.e. €7.000 (seven thousand Euro) is imposed on a suspended basis with a probation period of two years starting as of the date of the present decision. An appeal may be filed within 7 days with the EHF Court of Appeal.

TEXT: EHF / br



