«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

13.02.2020, 08:41
Court of Handball imposes a fine on PGE VIVE Kielce
«Go back »Print Version


OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Polish club in the VELUX EHF Champions League has been sancioned for the offensive banner of their fans.

»Official Statements Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»HC Vardar
»PGE VIVE Kielce
»
 

Court of Handball imposes a fine on PGE VIVE Kielce

The EHF Court of Handball has released a decision regarding the proceedings opened against PGE VIVE Kielce following their home VELUX EHF Champions League match played against HC Vardar on 16 November 2019, during which an offensive banner was displayed by spectators to insult Timur Dibirov.

The court found in substance that the statement was “on the one hand a direct and personal offence” to the player and “on the other hand, a clear act of vengeance for Dibirov's unsportsmanlike behaviour in the last season, which the Court of Handball punished.

The panel stressed that “any act of revenge or self-justice does not belong to our sport and cannot be tolerated on the playing court, nor in the playing hall”.

Furthermore, the panel hereby wished to draw the attention of the club to the fact that “it seems to be a history between these two clubs which could lead the EHF Court of Handball to reinforce the measures taken against these two clubs in case of recurrence”.

Finally, the court appreciated the measures taken and the speed with which the banner was removed by the staff and club representatives and decided to take these elements into consideration while determining the applicable sanction.

Hence, the EHF Court of Handball decides to impose on the club a fine of €15.000 (fifteen thousand Euro), a part of which, i.e. €7.000 (seven thousand Euro) is imposed on a suspended basis with a probation period of two years starting as of the date of the present decision. An appeal may be filed within 7 days with the EHF Court of Appeal.


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM