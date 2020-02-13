«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

13.02.2020, 12:50
Elohim Prandi, the impatient French wunderkind
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: His behind-the-back goal in the Men's EHF Cup last weekend went around the world, but the Nimes left back has a lot more to offer than just spectacular goals

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»USAM Nimes Gard
»Elohim Prandi
»
 

Elohim Prandi, the impatient French wunderkind

Elohim Prandi is developing at a dazzling speed. The USAM Nimes left back is taking two steps at once this season, where he made his Men’s EHF Cup debut in October and is currently part of the group phase.

He also made his debut at the EHF EURO 2020 in January.

“I’ve always aimed high. Maybe I did not expect to play for France that early, but I’ve been gaining a lot of experience lately and that’s obviously good,” says Prandi (21), who is the son of two former French national team players.

Producing magic again

His behind-the-back goal against Rhein-Neckar Löwen in Nimes EHF Cup group phase opener last Sunday went viral and ended up as the No. 1 in the EHF’s Top 5 Goals.

Prandi produced some magic again in the French domestic league on Wednesday night with a stunning 12-metre goal against US Créteil HB.

“I don’t think about it and I definitely don’t practice scoring behind-the-back goals,” he says with a laugh.

“In the heat of the moment, whatever I feel is the right thing to do, I try it. And if the ball ends in the goal, then it’s good,” he adds.

Prandi says much of his recent progression this season, his third in Nimes, has to do with the arrival of Michaël Guigou at the club.

After 20 years in Montpellier, the international left wing and two-time Champions League winner moved to Nimes last summer, and immediately shared all his experience with his new teammates.

“It feels like he’s taken me under his wing,” Prandi says. “We have a very strong bond, ‘Micka’ is not hesitant when it comes to putting me back on the right track sometimes.”

A lot calmer than he used to be

Prandi has become a lot calmer than he used to be. The French wunderkind sometimes looks like he is out of control, playing on his own without too much thinking.

But things are actually quite the opposite.

“I think a lot about what I do, I ask myself a lot of questions,” Prandi says. “I’m a perfectionist and I’m my own worst judge.”

Looking back the EHF EURO, Prandi says that “he did not bring what he expected from himself,” underlining his impatience to become an even better player.

While he is set to continue his career with Paris Saint-Germain HB in the VELUX EHF Champions League for the next three seasons, Prandi is focusing on Nimes’ EHF Cup campaign.

Taking the positives

Nimes host Liberbank Cuenca on Saturday (live on ehfTV.com at 18:30 CET) as the French side will be eager to earn two points, after Prandi’s awesome goal could not avoid a one-goal defeat (32:31) against Rhein-Neckar Löwen last week.

“A draw might have been fair, but we tried to take the positives out of this loss,” Prandi says. “We played very well against the favourites in the group and even in the whole competition. We have to use that to win our first home game this weekend.”


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM