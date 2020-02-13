«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

13.02.2020, 21:00
Adam Borbely saves the day for Tatabanya in Berlin
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP D REVIEW : Thanks to two saves from their goalkeeper in the last two minutes, Tatabanya take a point in Berlin

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Füchse Berlin
»Grundfos Tatabanya KC
»
 

Adam Borbely saves the day for Tatabanya in Berlin

The two teams which had won their first games in this group met tonight in Berlin.

The hosts had returned victorious from their trip to France and to PAUC while Tatabanya snatched the two points at home against La Rioja.

We could naturally assume that the winner of tonight’s confrontation would make a step towards qualification for the quarter-finals.

  • Both teams are now tied at the top of Group D with three points
  • Uros Borzas was the game’s top scorer with nine goals for Tatabanya while Jacob Holm netted six times for Berlin
  • Next week, Tatabanya will host PAUC while Füchse Berlin travel to La Rioja

GROUP D

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) 27:27 (15:17)

Dainis Kristopans, Berlin’s new signing, must have liked what he saw.

The former HC Vardar left-hander, who has just signed for the Füchse, was present in the Max-Schmelling Halle tonight, and he witnessed a true thriller between his new team and Tatabanya.

The hosts struggled long periods against a tough Tatabanya side.

The visitors led by three goals towards the end of the first half, a period of the game which saw Stipe Mandalinic and Jacob Holm have more difficulties to score for Berlin than they had had in the first minutes.

In contrast, Uros Borzas was playing his best handball, as was Tatabanya’s goalkeeper Laszlo Bartucz.

With six goals and seven saves respectively in the first thirty minutes, the two men were key for their team in the first half, and in their wake, the visitors were ahead by two at the break (17:15).

The second half was equally as tight, with Berlin quickly levelling the score thanks to their Danish duo, Johan Koch and Jacob Holm.

With both teams answering each other on the scoreboard, it felt clear that the thriller was going to be decided in the last second.

Berlin and Tatabanya each had the opportunity to twice take the victory.

But, for the hosts, Silvio Heinevetter saved Gabor Ancsin’s shot before Uros Borzas missed his last attempt to give the visitors the win.

But for the Hungarian side, Adam Borbely was even more important, as he saved a seven-metre throw from Hans Lindberg before preventing the winning shot by Stipe Mandalinic from crossing the line, securing the draw (27:27).


TEXT: Kevin Domas /at
 
Share
CONTACT FORM