GROUP B REVIEW: PGE Vive Kielce rode a flawless second half against FC Porto Sofarma to earn their sixth win of the season

Kielce stay in the hunt for second place

PGE VIVE Kielce opened Saturday's VELUX EHF Champions League action with their sixth win of the season, defeating FC Porto Sofarma 30:25.

Although Porto resumed Champions League action on the back of Portugal's successful EHF EURO, the Portuguese champions have now lost two games in a row this year.

Kielce have 14 points and are just two points behind Veszprém, while Porto are still fifth on 10 points

right back Alex Dujshebaev was Kielce’s top scorer, with seven goals

Porto host Vardar next week, while Kielce travel to Zaporozhye

GROUP B

PGE VIVE Kielce (POL) vs FC Porto Sofarma (POR) 30:25 (12:12)

Porto learnt a thing or two after their heavy defeat against Veszprém last week, a game in which the Hungarian team jumped to an early 5:0 lead.

The Portuguese side prevented Kielce from scoring in the first five minutes, jumping to a 3:0 lead, but the Polish side replied with their own 3:0 run to tie the game, 5:5.

The two sides engaged in a cat-and-mouse game, with four lead changes before the break, as right wing Arkadiusz Moryto scored five goals for Kielce, but the game remained deadlocked at the break, 12:12.

With playmaker Igor Karacic back in the fold and orchestrating the attack, dishing assists to line player Artsem Karalek and fellow playmaker Angel Fernandez, Kielce had an 8:3 run to start the second half – and Porto's hopes started to fade.

Porto gave it their best to comeback and twice cut Kielce's lead only three goals.

Risking everything in attack, coach Magnus Andersson took out the goalkeeper to have seven court players, but the move did not pay dividends.

In particular, the Portuguese side were unable to stop right back Alex Dujshebaev, who scored seven goals, five of which came in the last 12 minutes of the game.



An overwhelming attacking efficiency from Kielce, 65 per cent, helped the Polish side earn their sixth win in 12 games in group B, 30:25, and they are still in the hunt for second place, sitting two points behind Veszprém.

