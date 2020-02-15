«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

15.02.2020, 17:00
Kielce stay in the hunt for second place
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: PGE Vive Kielce rode a flawless second half against FC Porto Sofarma to earn their sixth win of the season

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»FC Porto Sofarma
»PGE VIVE Kielce
»
 

Kielce stay in the hunt for second place

PGE VIVE Kielce opened Saturday's VELUX EHF Champions League action with their sixth win of the season, defeating FC Porto Sofarma 30:25.

Although Porto resumed Champions League action on the back of Portugal's successful EHF EURO, the Portuguese champions have now lost two games in a row this year.

  • Kielce have 14 points and are just two points behind Veszprém, while Porto are still fifth on 10 points
  • right back Alex Dujshebaev was Kielce’s top scorer, with seven goals
  • Porto host Vardar next week, while Kielce travel to Zaporozhye

GROUP B
PGE VIVE Kielce (POL) vs FC Porto Sofarma (POR) 30:25 (12:12)

Porto learnt a thing or two after their heavy defeat against Veszprém last week, a game in which the Hungarian team jumped to an early 5:0 lead.

The Portuguese side prevented Kielce from scoring in the first five minutes, jumping to a 3:0 lead, but the Polish side replied with their own 3:0 run to tie the game, 5:5.

The two sides engaged in a cat-and-mouse game, with four lead changes before the break, as right wing Arkadiusz Moryto scored five goals for Kielce, but the game remained deadlocked at the break, 12:12.

With playmaker Igor Karacic back in the fold and orchestrating the attack, dishing assists to line player Artsem Karalek and fellow playmaker Angel Fernandez, Kielce had an 8:3 run to start the second half – and Porto's hopes started to fade.

Porto gave it their best to comeback and twice cut Kielce's lead only three goals.

Risking everything in attack, coach Magnus Andersson took out the goalkeeper to have seven court players, but the move did not pay dividends.

In particular, the Portuguese side were unable to stop right back Alex Dujshebaev, who scored seven goals, five of which came in the last 12 minutes of the game.
 
An overwhelming attacking efficiency from Kielce, 65 per cent, helped the Polish side earn their sixth win in 12 games in group B, 30:25, and they are still in the hunt for second place, sitting two points behind Veszprém.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM