«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.02.2020, 20:20
Nantes well-prepared for upcoming clashes
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C REVIEW: French side easily take their second group phase victory, as two Spanish wings star in Velenje

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»HBC Nantes
»RK Gorenje Velenje
»
 

Nantes well-prepared for upcoming clashes

Two-time Men’s EHF Cup finalists HBC Nantes have started their “mission Berlin” in a dominant way with two clear victories from their first two group matches. On Sunday night, head coach Alberto Entrerrios’s team had only a few small problems at Velenje.

  • Velenje, like Leon, remain with zero points after two group C match days
  • Nantes seem to be well-prepared for the upcoming double-header against three-time EHF Cup champions SC Magdeburg
  • Spanish wing players Valero Rivera (nine goals) and David Balaguer (five) were Nantes’ top scorers
  • Matic Verdinek scored eight times for the hosts

GROUP C
RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 28:35 (12:19)

Just two numbers are enough to describe Nantes’ dominance in the first half at Velenje - six goals from six attempts by Spanish wing Valero Rivera and an attacking efficiency of 76 per cent.

The hosts did not lead once in the whole 60 minutes, while Nantes had their first significant advantage after only 12 minutes, when former Velenje line player Senjamin Buric netted in for the score of 9:5.

From that moment on, the gap was constantly between five and seven goals, and the 19:12 half-time score seemed to be decisive in a one-sided first half.

But Velenje managed to push back in the second half. The defence stood stronger, and in attack the efficiency clearly increased.

It took the Slovenian club only five minutes to turn a 14:20 deficit into a 19:21 disadvantage, and they were close to turning the match around. However, a treble strike by another Spanish Nantes wing, David Balaguer, took Nantes to a five-goal advantage at 25:20.

When Velenje missed five out of six attacks in a row, Rivera netted in for a 28:22 lead and from that moment on, Nantes could decelerate again.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM