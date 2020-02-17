«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.02.2020, 12:10
The week in review: what are the five talking points resonating from round 12?
«Go back »Print Version


TALKING POINTS: There are only two rounds left in the VELUX EHF Champions League group phase and things are starting to shape up, but let’s take a look at what happened in round 12

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's News
»
 

The week in review: what are the five talking points resonating from round 12?

With only two rounds left in the group phase of the VELUX EHF Champions League, we have the first team directly qualified to the quarter-finals, THW Kiel, while Barça are in pole position in group A.

We look at the best social media post of the week, review the best quotes and we also focus on HC Vardar’s fighting spirit in a tough situation.

Kiel secure first group win are Barça to follow?

For the first time since the introduction of the new format, THW Kiel secured first place in the group phase and earned a safe passage to the quarter-finals. With two rounds left, the German powerhouse opened a four-point gap ahead of Telekom Veszprém HC in the standings, and Kiel's two victories against the Hungarian champions means they cannot be leapfrogged by any opponent.

After a one-year hiatus from the VELUX EHF Champions League, Kiel's comeback to Europe's premier competition has been superb. Sure, there were slip-ups, like the home loss against FC Porto Sofarma and the home draw against HC Motor Zaporozhye, but, generally, Filip Jicha’s side have impressed with their consistency.

Kiel's top-class attack is the third best competition, with 377 goals scored over 12 games, and their defence has been assured, with excellent contributions from Danish goalkeeper Niklas Landin over the group phase.

A Last 16 bye does not mean that they will be favourites if they reach the VELUX EHF FINAL 4 in Cologne, but it will surely help them stay fresh until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, in group A, Barça have a two-point advantage over MOL-Pick Szeged, and they need at least two points to secure a direct quarter-final berth. The Hungarian side are the only team to have defeated the Spanish champions this season, so the last game against Szeged in the “Palau” may be crucial.

Vardar still in with a chance

Sure, it was a game against last-placed Motor, who have won only one game in the first 12 rounds of the VELUX EHF Champions League, but Vardar showed that they are no pushovers.

The departures of Dainis Kristopans and Pavel Atman, who left for Füchse Berlin and Spartak Moscow respectively, could have seriously hampered the title-holders, yet they bounced back with their most convincing win of the season, 38:28, to secure a Last 16 berth.

Buoyed by the home fans in the Jane Sandanski Arena, Vardar finally looked motivated and in form as they stopped a five-game winless streak. They have leapfrogged Porto and are now in fifth place. The two sides will meet on Saturday in Portugal in a game that could prove pivotal for the final standings.

Finishing fifth means avoiding a clash against MOL-Pick Szeged or PSG, so Vardar will need to show the same fighting spirit that they did on Saturday if they are to extend their season in Europe's premier competition.

Descat, the in-form player of 2020

Having won their last two games against PGE VIVE Kielce and HC Meshkov Brest, Montpellier will face Veszprém in round 13 in a battle that may decide second place in group B – and they willl have at least one ace up their sleeve.

27-year-old left wing Hugo Descat is in the form of his life. With 61 goals scored, he has jumped to fourth place in the top goalscorer standings, just seven behind Belarusian playmaker Barys Pukhouski, who has only two games left for Motor this season.

Descat, who scored 65 goals in two seasons for Dinamo Bucuresti, was unstoppable in the last two games, scoring 20 times, including an 11-goal outing, the best of his career, against Brest last week.

In fact, Descat and right back Melvyn Richardson scored all but two of Montpellier’s 14 goals in the second half, and things can only look up for Descat this season if he continues like this.

Best quotes

3. Talant Dujshebaev, PGE VIVE Kielce coach

"Today Andreas Wolff made a big difference. He gave us a calm that we lacked in the first half in the attack. Thanks to Andi’s saves we were able to score easy goals from counter attacks in the second half and that was the difference."

Andreas Wolff remains in stellar form for the Polish club, as Kielce coach Talant Dujshebaev noted after their win against FC Porto.

2. Stevce Alushovski, HC Vardar coach

“Vardar have never been more uncertain about the future of the club, but what the players have done today is something phenomenal. They are national heroes, for everything they do for the club and the state. It is above all human qualities and I am proud to be able to work with such characters as individuals. It’s something really special.”

The recently appointed HC Vardar coach was impressed with what his players achieved during adverse times for the club in their convincing win against HC Motor Zaporozhye.

1. Vincent Gerard, Paris Saint-Germain HB goalkeeper

"This is the Champions League, this is not a sprint, this is a marathon. No one can win the Champions League without any mistakes. But you have to learn from them."

PSG goalkeeper Vincent Gerard reflected the belief that the French side must learn from letting a six-goal lead slip in their Match of the Week loss against Szeged.

Best social media post

Veszprém never forgets

11 years ago, Romanian line player Marian Cozma was killed in a brawl in downtown Veszprém. It was a huge blow for Veszprém, as he was one of the most-liked players in the team, and he has never been forgotten.

A statue was erected in front of the arena, his number 8 was retired from the Hungarian side and each year players pay their respects around the time of his death.

Before the game against Kiel, Veszprém's players had a minute's silence for the untimely passing of Cozma.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM