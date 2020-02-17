«dec 2019»
17.02.2020, 17:10
New job opportunities in 2020
The European Handball Federation is looking to strengthen their events and marketing team through the creation of four new positions based at the federation’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria

The European Handball Federation is expanding across three departments and has four open positions within Business Development and Marketing, EHF EURO events and Beach Handball department.  

The vacant positions are:

Digital Marketing Manager

This is a new position created as part of the federation’s plans to transform its approach to digital marketing as it seeks to reach, engage and expand its fan base across Europe and worldwide. This varied role includes responsibility for the development and delivery of digital marketing and data strategies, the creation of digital campaigns using CRM tools and the use of digital analytics. Additional marketing-related tasks will include: key account management of EHF official suppliers, development of a new merchandising programme and the implementation of marketing concepts for official sponsors and partners across digital channels and on-site at top events including the EHF EURO.

Deadline for application: 9 March 2020

Junior Event Manager EHF EURO (two positions)

The Junior Event Managers  will ensure high standards of both event infrastructure and services are met, especially at EHF EUROs, the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team event, in which the candidates for this role plays a key part. Working on the preparation of events together with the event partners and the organising committees, there will be an emphasis on venue utilisation and technical services, as well as additional activities to ensure events are run in a smooth and slick manner.

Junior Events Manager Beach Handball

Reporting directly to the business unit manager, the Event Manager Beach Handball will be solely responsible for the support and administration of the European Beach Handball Tour (ebt) and will be involved in the organisation of all other beach handball events and projects.

Deadline for application: 21 February 2020

Further information

Click on the job links for further information and how to apply.

The positions are both full-time and based at the EHF Office in Vienna.

For more details about the work of the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH, visit the EHF Business Report 2019.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
