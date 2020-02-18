«dec 2019»
18.02.2020, 09:40
Szeged aim to extend unbeaten streak in Flensburg
MIDWEEK PREVIEW: The Hungarian powerhouses are on a 10-game unbeaten run in the VELUX EHF Champions League, but have lost twice before in Flensburg

Szeged aim to extend unbeaten streak in Flensburg

In group A, it is crunch time again for Szeged. After beating Paris Saint-Germain in Match of the Week on Sunday, the Hungarian side travel to Flensburg, a place where they have never won.

Moving on to group B, the first eliminated team, Motor Zaporozhye, host PGE Vive Kielce. The Polish champions want to take advantage of any slip-up by Veszprém or Montpellier to climb the standings.

GROUP A
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN)
Wednesday 19 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • the first leg between the two teams, played in Szeged, ended in a draw (24:24)
  • Szeged have not lost a Champions League game since round two, against Paris. Their record in the last 10 games is eight wins and two draws
  • Szeged’s best scorer in the Champions League, Bogdan Radivojevic, has netted 58 times since the beginning of the season, one more than Goeran Johannessen, who scored the most goals for Flensburg
  • Szeged have never won in Flensburg in the Champions League. Their two trips there resulted in two defeats, in 2011 and 2018

GROUP B
HC Motor Zaporozhye (UKR) vs PGE Vive Kielce (POL)
Thursday, 20 February, 17:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Kielce won only one away game this season – beating Brest 31:27. They have drawn two away matches and lost three
  • the Ukrainian side are already out of contention, after picking up only four points in the first 12 rounds of the competition
  • Motor centre back Barys Pukhouski is the competition’s top goal scorer, with 68 goals in 12 rounds
  • Motor have lost four of their five matches against Kielce, and drawn one; Kielce secured a 33:26 win in the first game between the two sides this season

TEXT: Adrian Costeiu & Kevin Domas / jh
 
