MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Bjerringbro-Silkeborg and MT Melsungen both have one loss and one win on their accounts so far, and are level in Men’s EHF Cup group A ahead of round 3

Melsungen look for first away victory against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

After two rounds, both Bjerringbro-Silkeborg and MT Melsungen have won one match and lost one in the Men’s EHF Cup.

But with Bjerringbro-Silkeborg having lost their first home match, and Melsungen their first away game, both are hoping for a change of fortunes when they meet on Wednesday night in Denmark.

GROUP A

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs MT Melsungen (GER)

Wednesday 19 February, 18:45 CET, live on ehftv.com

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg achieved a morale-boosting victory in Poland on Sunday

Melsungen were defeated by Benfica in Portugal last Saturday and want to reverse the cycle in Denmark

Both teams currently have two points, although Melsungen hold the goal difference advantage

Melsungen’s Danish centre back Lasse Mikkelsen will meet a host of his compatriots in Bjerringbro

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg have only four defeats at home this season, including a 33:24 defeat by SL Benfica in round 1 of the EHF Cup

