18.02.2020, 11:30
Men's Challenge Cup semi-finals certain to feature a Czech team
DRAW REVIEW: There will definitely be a Czech club in the Men's Challenge Cup semi-finals, after HCB Karvina and HC Dukla Praha were drawn in the same quarter-final

Men's Challenge Cup semi-finals certain to feature a Czech team

With two Czech clubs and two Romanian clubs through to the Men's Challenge Cup quarter-finals, there was a good chance the draw would throw up a national derby - and that was exactly what happened on Tuesday.

HCB Karvina will play compatriots HC Dukla Praha in the quarter-finals, with Karvina taking the first home right.

Defending champions CSM Bucuresti avoided a quarter-final against their fellow Romanians AHC Potaissa Turda. Instead, Bucharest will travel to Russia for the first leg against HC Victor, who have reached the quarter-finals for the third year in a row.

The third quarter-final is a rematch of the 2018 final, with 2018 champions Potaissa Turda drawing A.E.K. Athens. The Greek team, who also reached the semi-finals in 2019, take the first home right.

The final quarter-final will be a Nordic derby between Norwegian side Halden Topphandball and Icelandic club Valur.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the quarter-final between Halden and Valur will play either Potaissa Turda or Athens. The second semi-final pairing will see either Karvina or Praha taking the first home right, with Victor or Bucharest playing at home in the second leg.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on 21 and 22 March, with the second leg the following weekend. The first leg of the semi-finals will take place on 25 and 26 April, with the second leg a week later.


TEXT: EHF / jh
 
