«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.02.2020, 14:10
MOTWs in Veszprém and Rostov on action-packed weekend
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: There will be no shortage of behind-the-scenes content on EHF Champions League social media channels this weekend, as two Matches of the Week see Veszprém host Montpellier and Rostov welcome Metz

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Metz Handball
»Montpellier HB
»Rostov-Don
»Telekom Veszprém HC
»
 

MOTWs in Veszprém and Rostov on action-packed weekend

Both the VELUX EHF Champions League and the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League are reaching crunch time, with just two rounds to play in the men’s group phase and three remaining in the women’s main round. 

The stakes are at their highest and that means the stage is set for some of the most thrilling encounters of the season – and fans will have the chance to get as close as possible to that action, via the EHF Champions League social media channels, with two Matches of the Week this coming weekend. 

Both MOTWs see a clash of heavyweights. The VELUX EHF Champions League MOTW travels to Hungary, where four-time finalists Telekom Veszprém HC host two-time winners Montpellier HB in a match critical to the standings at the top of group B. The game throws off on Sunday at 17:00 CET live on ehfTV.com

Meanwhile, the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League MOTW features what is fast becoming a classic encounter. Two DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 participants currently level on points in the race to top group 1, Rostov-Don and Metz Handball, will take the court on Saturday live on ehfTV.com at 14:00 CET. 


TEXT: Courtney Gahan
 
Share
CONTACT FORM