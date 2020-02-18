NEWS: There will be no shortage of behind-the-scenes content on EHF Champions League social media channels this weekend, as two Matches of the Week see Veszprém host Montpellier and Rostov welcome Metz

MOTWs in Veszprém and Rostov on action-packed weekend

Both the VELUX EHF Champions League and the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League are reaching crunch time, with just two rounds to play in the men’s group phase and three remaining in the women’s main round.

The stakes are at their highest and that means the stage is set for some of the most thrilling encounters of the season – and fans will have the chance to get as close as possible to that action, via the EHF Champions League social media channels, with two Matches of the Week this coming weekend.

Both MOTWs see a clash of heavyweights. The VELUX EHF Champions League MOTW travels to Hungary, where four-time finalists Telekom Veszprém HC host two-time winners Montpellier HB in a match critical to the standings at the top of group B. The game throws off on Sunday at 17:00 CET live on ehfTV.com.

Meanwhile, the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League MOTW features what is fast becoming a classic encounter. Two DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 participants currently level on points in the race to top group 1, Rostov-Don and Metz Handball, will take the court on Saturday live on ehfTV.com at 14:00 CET.

