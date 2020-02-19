OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Court of Handball decides that the Russian player of HC Vardar deserves no further sanction for his red card in the previous round.

Kalarash eligible to play at Porto

In the case of the direct red card for Gleb Kalarash in the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20 match between HC Vardar (MKD) and HC Motor Zaporozhye played on 15 February 2020, the Court of Handball found that the player did not present any malicious intention to harm the opponent nor did the gesture present a particular violence or the characteristics of an assault.

Hence, the Court of Handball decides that the sole disqualification of the player from the match is adequate to the specific circumstances of the case.

No further sanction beyond the direct disqualification shall therefore be imposed on the player and Kalarash is eligible to play in the round 13 match at FC Porto Sofarma on Saturday 22 February.

