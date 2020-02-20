«dec 2019»
20.02.2020, 12:30
The countdown to Cologne is on
Just 100 days separate us and the throw-off of the most anticipated handball event of the year

The countdown to Cologne is on

It is so close you can shut your eyes and imagine you are standing inside the sold out LANXESS arena and reaching out and almost touching your heroes.

Today marks 100 days until that dream becomes reality when the VELUX EHF FINAL4 throws off in Cologne on 30 May.

The biggest club handball extravaganza is just over three months away, a time when the four best teams in the men’s club handball game go head-to-head for the most prestigious prize in Europe.

As ever, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 begins a day before the action starts on the court with the official opening party on Friday 29 May. More information about exciting highlights and the programme will be released soon.

Saturday then sees the two semi-finals take place before the winners returns on Sunday for the final to decide who will lift the iconic EHF Champions League trophy.

With all tickets sold out – with the exception of the allocation every club receives once qualified – the atmosphere promises to be at its spine-tingling best. However, if you have missed out on your spot, you can still guarantee your seat by securing one of the few limited VIP tickets available.

For the teams bidding to reach the VELUX EHF FINAL4, the race is well and truly on, with the group stages due to finish next week.

In group B, THW Kiel of Germany became the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals after their win over Veszprém, while in group A Spanish giants Barça, who have won 11 of their 12 matches so far, can join them in the last eight if they beat Celje Piovarma Laško of Slovenia on Saturday.

With the play-offs set to start this weekend as the top two teams from groups C and D meet, and with the line-up of the last 16 set to be finalised next week, all eyes will be on Europe’s elite handball stars who will be dreaming of reaching Cologne in May.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
