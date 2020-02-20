2019-20 Women's Champions League

GROUP 2 PREVIEW: This weekend sees the only two teams still with a flawless record in the competition face each other in France, with first place on the table in play

Brest and Györ tough it out for first place In a crucial game for both sides, DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League title holders Györi Audi ETO KC are traveling to meet Brest Bretagne Handball, a team that gave the Hungarian powerhouse a run for their money one month ago. Despite leading for 59 minutes, Brest conceded a point to Györ, whose late run salvaged a point thanks to the ensuing 27:27 draw. In the other two games of the group, Buducnost are looking for their third win in the main round, against IK Sävehof, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea can move closer to a quarter-final berth when they travel to RK Krim Mercator. GROUP 2

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Buducnost (MNE)

Saturday 22 February, 13:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com Buducnost are third with eight points, five less than Brest and Györ, but four more than fourth-ranked SCM Ramnicu Valcea

Sävehof are on a three-game losing run, and are level with Krim in last place in the group

the Montenegrin side have announced the signing of Serbian playmaker Andrea Lekic, who will join from CSM Bucuresti next season

Buducnost have won all five games played against Sävehof, including a 30:25 victory in the first match between the two sides this season RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Saturday 22 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Krim are heading into the game on a four-game losing streak, as their last win came three months ago, against Most

Valcea have won two of their three matches in the main round, thereby leapfrogging Krim and Sävehof to climb into fourth place

the Romanian champions have conceded the lowest number of goals in the main round – 69 in three games

in the first game between the two sides, Krim had one of their worst ever outings in history, losing by 15 goals, 31:16

a win for Valcea would bring them closer to a quarter-final berth, as a victory next week against Sävehof would see them through Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sunday 23 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com the two sides are the only unbeaten teams in the competition until this point, both recording eight wins and a draw

in the first game between the two sides, Györ left it late to save the 27:27 draw that could prove pivotal in the end

Györ are on a record unbeaten streak in the history of the competition, with 34 games

Györ (298 goals scored) and Brest (288 goals scored) are by far the most effective attacks in the competition

former Györ right back Ana Gros is Brest’s top scorer in the competition and the third in the overall ranking, with 58 goals

TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg



