«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

20.02.2020, 14:50
Brest and Györ tough it out for first place
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP 2 PREVIEW: This weekend sees the only two teams still with a flawless record in the competition face each other in France, with first place on the table in play

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Match Results
»
 

Brest and Györ tough it out for first place

In a crucial game for both sides, DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League title holders Györi Audi ETO KC are traveling to meet Brest Bretagne Handball, a team that gave the Hungarian powerhouse a run for their money one month ago. Despite leading for 59 minutes, Brest conceded a point to Györ, whose late run salvaged a point thanks to the ensuing 27:27 draw.

In the other two games of the group, Buducnost are looking for their third win in the main round, against IK Sävehof, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea can move closer to a quarter-final berth when they travel to RK Krim Mercator.

GROUP 2
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Buducnost (MNE)
Saturday 22 February, 13:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Buducnost are third with eight points, five less than Brest and Györ, but four more than fourth-ranked SCM Ramnicu Valcea

  • Sävehof are on a three-game losing run, and are level with Krim in last place in the group

  • the Montenegrin side have announced the signing of Serbian playmaker Andrea Lekic, who will join from CSM Bucuresti next season 

  • Buducnost have won all five games played against Sävehof, including a 30:25 victory in the first match between the two sides this season

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)
Saturday 22 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Krim are heading into the game on a four-game losing streak, as their last win came three months ago, against Most

  • Valcea have won two of their three matches in the main round, thereby leapfrogging Krim and Sävehof to climb into fourth place

  • the Romanian champions have conceded the lowest number of goals in the main round – 69 in three games

  • in the first game between the two sides, Krim had one of their worst ever outings in history, losing by 15 goals, 31:16

  • a win for Valcea would bring them closer to a quarter-final berth, as a victory next week against Sävehof would see them through

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Sunday 23 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • the two sides are the only unbeaten teams in the competition until this point, both recording eight wins and a draw

  • in the first game between the two sides, Györ left it late to save the 27:27 draw that could prove pivotal in the end

  • Györ are on a record unbeaten streak in the history of the competition, with 34 games

  • Györ (298 goals scored) and Brest (288 goals scored) are by far the most effective attacks in the competition

  • former Györ right back Ana Gros is Brest’s top scorer in the competition and the third in the overall ranking, with 58 goals


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM