GROUP 2 PREVIEW: This weekend sees the only two teams still with a flawless record in the competition face each other in France, with first place on the table in play
Brest and Györ tough it out for first place
In a crucial game for both sides, DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League title holders Györi Audi ETO KC are traveling to meet Brest Bretagne Handball, a team that gave the Hungarian powerhouse a run for their money one month ago. Despite leading for 59 minutes, Brest conceded a point to Györ, whose late run salvaged a point thanks to the ensuing 27:27 draw.
In the other two games of the group, Buducnost are looking for their third win in the main round, against IK Sävehof, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea can move closer to a quarter-final berth when they travel to RK Krim Mercator.
GROUP 2
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Buducnost (MNE)
Saturday 22 February, 13:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com
-
Buducnost are third with eight points, five less than Brest and Györ, but four more than fourth-ranked SCM Ramnicu Valcea
-
Sävehof are on a three-game losing run, and are level with Krim in last place in the group
-
the Montenegrin side have announced the signing of Serbian playmaker Andrea Lekic, who will join from CSM Bucuresti next season
-
Buducnost have won all five games played against Sävehof, including a 30:25 victory in the first match between the two sides this season
RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)
Saturday 22 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
-
Krim are heading into the game on a four-game losing streak, as their last win came three months ago, against Most
-
Valcea have won two of their three matches in the main round, thereby leapfrogging Krim and Sävehof to climb into fourth place
-
the Romanian champions have conceded the lowest number of goals in the main round – 69 in three games
-
in the first game between the two sides, Krim had one of their worst ever outings in history, losing by 15 goals, 31:16
-
a win for Valcea would bring them closer to a quarter-final berth, as a victory next week against Sävehof would see them through
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Sunday 23 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
-
the two sides are the only unbeaten teams in the competition until this point, both recording eight wins and a draw
-
in the first game between the two sides, Györ left it late to save the 27:27 draw that could prove pivotal in the end
-
Györ are on a record unbeaten streak in the history of the competition, with 34 games
-
Györ (298 goals scored) and Brest (288 goals scored) are by far the most effective attacks in the competition
-
former Györ right back Ana Gros is Brest’s top scorer in the competition and the third in the overall ranking, with 58 goals
TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg