The EHF is looking to expand its Business Development Department with the appointment of a Junior Marketing & Ticketing Manager. This is a full-time role, based at the federation’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Job Vacancy: Junior Marketing & Ticketing Manager

The European Handball Federation is to further expand its newly established Business Development and Marketing Department with the appointment of a Junior Marketing and Ticketing Manager.



This new role within the federation has been created at an exciting time in the development of the EHF and ahead of the start of a long-term media and marketing rights partnership with Infront and DAZN Group.



The Junior Marketing and Ticketing Manager will be responsible for the creation of content for digital marketing campaigns using CRM marketing tools, managing day to day operation of the EHF’s ticketing system for EHF EURO events as well as creating presentations and marketing materials. In addition, the job will involve supporting the work of the department across varied topics and projects including brand management, merchandising and business development.



Working full-time at the federation’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, the role will require close cooperation with departments across the EHF as well as with external partners and suppliers. There will also be opportunities to work at European handball’s flagship national team competition, the EHF EURO, to support marketing and ticketing operations.



Excellent spoken and written English required for the position; a working knowledge of German would be an advantage.



Key tasks and responsibilities

Content creation and implemention of marketing campaigns using Oracle marketing tools

Management of day to day ticketing system operations for EHF EURO events

Creation of presentations, marketing materials and sponsor documentation

Working with partners, suppliers and sponsors to ensure the delivery of contract obligations

Supporting marketing operations for EHF competitions and events incl. EHF EURO

Meeting preparation and follow-up including scheduling, set-up and taking meeting notes

Additional tasks as required to support the work of the department across marketing and business development topics

Person specification

Minimum 1-3 years of experience in a marketing role, and ideally in sports marketing

Relevant academic qualifications (marketing, sports management etc.) to degree level

Experience/knowledge of CRM tools and digital marketing campaigns

Creative flair for the production of presentations and marketing materials

Highly proficient in the use of MS Office, Photoshop, InDesign etc.

Structured approach to tasks and projects with good communication skills

Passion for sports and working in the sports industry

Background in handball and understanding of the handball market an advantage

Excellent spoken and written English essential, ability to work in German an advantage

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations. Its tasks include the organisation and management of high-profile handball competitions such as the Men’s and Women’s EHF Champions League and EHF EURO events. The federation’s broad range of responsibilities also includes managing player transfers, development and education programmes as well as the promotion of forms of the game including beach handball and wheelchair handball. 65+ members of staff from 19 different nations work at the EHF headquarters in Vienna, which is home to both the EHF and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH. More information at: eurohandball.com and via the EHF Business Report 2019: http://ehfoffice.at/businessreport2019/

Vienna: the world’s most liveable city

The Austrian capital offers one of the highest quality of life in world and regularly tops the list of the most liveable cities. Vienna is a well-known tourist destination thanks to its magnificent historic buildings and museums, coffee house culture and its vibrant cultural scene including the world-famous Vienna State Opera House. For its inhabitants, the city also offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing and childcare, an efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.

Applying for the position

Applications should be made by email to application@eurohandball.com, including a current CV together with a covering letter explaining why you want to work for the European Handball Federation.

Minimum salary p.a.: €36,400 (negotiable depending on qualifications and previous experience)

Closing date is Monday, 16 March 2020. Immediate start possible. This is a full-time position working at the EHF Office (Hoffingergasse 18, 1120) in Vienna, Austria.

TEXT: