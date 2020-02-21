Court of Handball imposes a fine on Plock

The Court of Handball has decided to impose a fine of € 500 on Orlen Wisla Plock for having repeatedly failed to cover non-authorised advertisement in the VIP room within the organisation of several VELUX EHF Champions League matches despite having been instructed to do so.



Such an occurrence constitutes a violation of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20 Regulations and shall therefore be sanctioned in accordance with the EHF List of Penalties.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.

