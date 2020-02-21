GROUP PHASE KNOCKOUT PREVIEW: After being eliminated by Sporting at the same stage a year ago, Dinamo want to avenge the loss this season while Wisla Plock meet Bidasoa Irun for the other Last 16 berth

Unbeaten Dinamo rekindle rivalry with Sporting

Two berths for the VELUX EHF Champions League Last 16 are up for grabs for the top two teams from Groups C and D.

In the play-off, unbeaten group D winners Dinamo are trying to earn their first ever Last 16 berth by beating Sporting C.P., while Polish side Orlen Wisla Plock face Bidasoa Irun, the group C winners.

The first leg is played on Saturday, the decisive return leg is scheduled for next weekend.

GROUP PHASE KNOCKOUT

Sporting C.P. (POR) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 22 February, 19:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

Sporting edged Dinamo by two goals on aggregate (59:57) in the same phase of the competition last season

Dinamo are the only unbeaten team left in the competition, with seven wins and three draws - all in away games

Sporting are also undefeated this season on home court, with four wins and a draw

former Dinamo right wing Valentin Ghionea is Sporting’s best scorer this CL season, with 51 goals

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

Saturday 22 February, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

Plock reached the Last 16 four times in the past six seasons, most recently last year

Plock have four wins and a draw in five home matches while Bidasoa won three away games in the group phase

Bidasoa have failed to win any of their last four domestic games and dropped to fourth place in the Spanish league

Plock and Bidasoa have not met before in the CL

