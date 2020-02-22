GROUP 2 REVIEW: It was not the prettiest of wins, but Buducnost finally got going in the second half, with an 7:0 unanswered run ultimately lifting them past Sävehof, 33:24

Second-half comeback helps Buducnost see off Sävehof

Buducnost secured third place in group 2 with their third win in the last four games, 33:24, against IK Sävehof in the opening DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League match on Saturday afternoon.

The Swedish side need a miracle to proceed to the Last 16, as their fate is now out of their hands, irrespective of potential victories in the last two games in the main round.

Buducnost trail by three goals in the start of the second half, before defence takes over to earn the seventh win of the season

the Montenegrin side outscore their opponents 18:7 in the second half

centre back Milena Raicevic is Buducnost’s best scorer, with eight goals

the youngest player to take the court in this season of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, Buducnost’s 16-year-old left wing Nadja Kadovic, scores three goals

Sävehof travel to Ramnicu Valcea next week, while Buducnost host Györ

GROUP 2

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Buducnost (MNE) 24:33 (17:15)

With the youngest player to take the court in this year’s competition in the line-up, 16-year-old left wing Nadja Kadovic, Buducnost took a bet on the youth, but the visitors found themselves behind early, as Sävehof took an early 4:2 lead after seven minutes.

A 3:0 run from Buducnost, including a goal from Kadovic, turned the game on its head, as the Montenegrin side took their first lead, 7:6.

The game was far from over. A flawless 4:0 run fueled by Danish left wing Trine Mortensen took Sävehof’s attack to a superb 77 per cent efficiency and handed the Swedish champions a 10:7 lead after 17 minutes.

With right wing Emma Ekenman Fernis also in superb form, scoring seven goals from seven shots in the first half, Sävehof opened a surprising 13:9 lead.

Producing their best half of handball this season, it was a question of whether Sävehof would manage to maintain the same rhythm in the last 30 minutes and protect their 17:15 lead.

However, their 77 per cent attacking efficiency was unsustainable throughout the game, as Buducnost amped up their defence in the second half.

With Buducnost finally getting into their stride, not even two timeouts called by Sävehof coach Rasmus Overby could save the Swedish team. Preventing Sävehof from scoring between the 35th and the 49th minutes was the key for Buducnost’s win, as the Montenegrin side built a 7:0 run to decide the game.

Backs Milena Raicevic and Djurdjina Jaukovic scored four of those seven goals to see Buducnost take anunassailable lead, 25:20, and Dragan Adzic’s side cruised to a 33:24 win in the end.

With 10 points after eight rounds, Buducnost have secured third place in the group, but they remain three points behind leaders Györ and Brest, who will face off on Sunday.

