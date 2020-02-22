«dec 2019»
22.02.2020, 14:30
Porto secure historic first Last 16 berth
GROUP B REVIEW: FC Porto Sofarma broke a three-game losing skid to earn a Last 16 berth, thanks to a 30:22 win against Vardar

Porto secure historic first Last 16 berth

A 7:1 run to throw off the second half cemented FC Porto Sofarma’s claim for the win against HC Vardar. The VELUX EHF Champions League title holders collapsed in the second half, ultimately suffering a 30:22 defeat. 

  • Porto leapfrog Vardar into fifth place in the standings, now with 12 points – one more than the title holders

  • the Portuguese side are through to the knockout round for the first time in history

  • wing Daniil Shishkarev scores seven goals for Vardar, but cannot prevent the loss

  • Porto travel to Brest for the last round, while Vardar host Montpellier

GROUP B
FC Porto Sofarma (POR) vs HC Vardar (MKD) 30:22 (11:10)

The maths was simple for Porto: win the game and earn their first ever Last 16 berth in the VELUX EHF Champions League. However, the Portuguese side were on a three-game losing skid in the top European competition and their nerves were on display early.

With playmaker Stas Skube still in fine form, Vardar limited the hosts to only one goal in the first 10 minutes, taking a 3:1 lead. But Porto bit back with a 4:0 run, reclaiming the upper hand after they prevented Vardar from scoring for four minutes.

It was a nip-and-tuck game, as the teams combined for seven turnovers and defence took centre stage.

However, Porto never relinquished the lead, holding a 11:10 advantage at the break. The hosts pressed harder, throwing off the second half with a 4:1 run that prompted Vardar coach Stevce Alushevski to take a timeout.

It was a clever move that did not pan out. With line player Alexis Borges in flawless form in both attack and defence, Porto extended their lead to 24:16 with 13 minutes to go.

There was no comeback for Vardar, and Porto celebrated their first ever Last 16 berth with the 30:22 result. 

“I’m really proud for my team. It’s amazing what we have made this year,” said Porto coach Magnus Andersson. “Today it was a really difficult game, because of the pressure. In the first part, Vardar were impeccable. They broke us sometimes. But in the second half we had a really good defence, and although the flow wasn’t in the attack, we [could] catch some fast breaks. I’m really proud and it’s good for all of us.”


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg
 
