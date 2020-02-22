GROUP D REVIEW: Thanks to a strong second half, Tatabanya saved a point at home after being down by five against PAUC

Saturday evening’s game between Grundfos Tatabanya KC and PAUC Handball saw the Hungarian side with a chance to put in a four-point gap over their French rivals, if they were to take their second win of the EHF Cup group phase.

But PAUC, after not winning one game in their last four, were hungry for success, particularly following a draw in Logroño last week.

PAUC were up by five in the 35th minute but Tatabanya gained the momentum to snatch a draw at the last second

PAUC now have two points after three rounds, while Tatabanya have four

the top scorer of the game is Tatabanya’s Gabor Ancsin, with six goals, while Iosu Goni Leoz nets five times for PAUC

Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 24:24 (11:15)

Despite not having won a game in the group phase so far, the French side showed no apparent signs of stress in the first half. They started off perfectly, immediately taking a four-goal advantage and seeing their opponents without any reaction.

Although Gabor Ancsin scoring four in the first half, Tatabanya never came closer than two goals before the break. Wesley Pardin was having a great period between the visitors’ post, while Iosu Goni Leoz’s experience was precious in offence.

As a result, PAUC were clearly ahead at half-time, leading by four, 15:11.

The hosts needed the half-time, and another timeout, to turn things around. Down by five at the 34th minute, they muscled up their defence and changed their offensive scheme, with Vitaly Komogorov playing a more important role.

The Russian left back scored five goals in the second half, including the equaliser, 19:19, with 15 minutes left to play.

Despite that, PAUC kept the momentum and they might have smelled victory when they were up by two with less than two minutes left to play – but Tatabanya played the last possessions perfectly.

A goal by Komogorov and another from Ancsin two seconds from the siren allowed the Hungarian team to draw and save a point in what looked like a bad situation.

“I’m very proud of my team. The defence in the second half time was unbelievable. I knew we have problems in our attack, but this will be like this in the future, as we have many injured players,” said Tatabanya coach Vladan Matic. “If they would have told me before the EHF Cup group phase that after three rounds we will have four points, I would have signed it immediately.”

