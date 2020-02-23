«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

23.02.2020, 17:10
Veszprém secure second place after win against Montpellier
«Go back »Print Version


MOTW REVIEW: It was an old-school slugfest in the second half, but Veszprém still ensured they finished second in the group with a win against Montpellier

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Montpellier HB
»Telekom Veszprém HC
»
 

Veszprém secure second place after win against Montpellier

Last week’s loss against Kiel meant that Veszprém could not win the group, but they bounced back and secured the second place with a 24:23 win against Montpellier.

Veszprém will play against the winner of the Orlen Wisla Plock - Bidasoa Irun knockout in the Last 16 phase. Plock won the first leg, 32:25

  • Montpellier are fourth in the standings, with 15 points, one less than Kielce
  • Veszprém’s goalkeeper, Arpad Sterbik, was named the Player of the Match
  • Hugo Descat was Montpellier’s top scorer for the third week in a row, with six goals
  • Montpellier travel to Vardar in the last round in the battle between the last two winners

GROUP B
MOTW: Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 24:23 (16:14)

Back Kyllian Villeminot had a bright start to the game, scoring Montpellier’s first three goals, but the Hungarian hosts quickly turned the game around.

With their superior attacking prowess and Serbian right wing Dragan Gajic in superb form, Veszprém cruised to a 8:5 lead after 14 minutes, with their attack looking unstoppable.

But a time-out taken by Patrice Canayer at the right moment spurred a 6:2 run for the French side, putting Montpellier back in the lead at 11:10.

Veszprém’s sharpshooters Vuko Borozan and Petar Nenadic had an off-game in the first half, failing to score one goal between them. It was up to Gajic, who scored six times in the first half, and fellow wing Manuel Strlek to keep up the pace and lead the hosts to a 16:14 lead at the break.

It was a lead that Veszprém never relinquished. Despite Montpellier trying to tie the game, they failed to cut the gap to more than one goal throughout the second half.

The French side did slow down Veszprém’s attack, as their strong defence managed to clamp down the pressure, but the hosts still found new ways to score.

Borozan, Nenadic and Egyptian right back Omar Yahia scored five times in the second half, with the Hungarian champions’ attack efficiency cut from 65 per cent in the first 30 minutes to 51 per cent at the end.

The two sides only scored 17 goals in the second half, as both goalkeepers excelled. But it was Veszprém who stole the win, 24:23, to secure second place in the group.


TEXT: A
 
Share
CONTACT FORM