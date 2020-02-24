NEWS: The EHF have signed a memorandum of understanding with Special Olympics Europe/Eurasia, in order to promote and develop handball for people with intellectual disabilities

EHF enter cooperation with Special Olympics Europe/Eurasia

The European Handball Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding with Special Olympics Europe/Eurasia, in recognition of and with the intention of promoting and developing handball for people with intellectual disabilities.

The memorandum was signed on 19 February, 2020 by EHF President Michael Wiederer and Special Olympics Europe/Eurasia President and CEO David Evangelista. The memorandum will continue into the foreseeable future, with no end date.

The memorandum of understanding involves cooperation regarding the preparation of materials and content to be delivered through both parties’ networks, regular communication and information sharing for upcoming programmes and initiatives, identification of potential areas for cooperation, and mutual advice and support.

The EHF and Special Olympics Europe/Eurasia also agree to support each other’s respective endeavours, including programmes and events, and to promote the initiative through their media channels.

The signing of this memorandum comes as a result of visible interest in handball for players with mental disabilities, from players, spectators and more. Special Olympics Europe/Eurasia have also previously produced handball-related materials, including coaching guides and rule outlines.

In 2019, the handball competition at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Abu Dhabi saw participation from 130 players from nine European and Eurasian countries: Azerbaijan, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Russia.

