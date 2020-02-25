MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Both Flensburg and Celje still have something to fight for in this last round of the VELUX EHF Champions League group phase, with the Slovenian side chasing their Last 16 ticket

Flensburg and Celje target last points, with different goals

After beating Szeged last week, SG Flensburg-Handewitt would like to wrap up their VELUX EHF Champions League group phase with one last win. Such a result would not only please their fans, but could help the German side move higher in the group standings.

However, RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko also have something to fight for, as the Slovenian side have not secured their Last 16 berth just yet.

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO)

Wednesday 26 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

Flensburg are currently fourth in the group, with 13 points – the same as Aalborg. A win will move them ahead of the Danish side temporarily, but if they end up level on points with Aalborg, Flensburg will rank lower as they lost the two direct confrontations

Celje sit in sixth ahead of the clash. They need one point to secure their Last 16 presence. If they fail to win in Flensburg, the Slovenian side will have to cross their fingers and hope for a Zagreb defeat or draw in Paris on Sunday

this season’s qualification for the Last 16 represents the eighth straight berth for Flensburg, while it could be the first since 2014 for Celje

Flensburg won the first leg in Celje by one goal, 25:24

