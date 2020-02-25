«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.02.2020, 09:30
Flensburg and Celje target last points, with different goals
«Go back »Print Version


MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Both Flensburg and Celje still have something to fight for in this last round of the VELUX EHF Champions League group phase, with the Slovenian side chasing their Last 16 ticket

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
»SG Flensburg-Handewitt
»
 

Flensburg and Celje target last points, with different goals

After beating Szeged last week, SG Flensburg-Handewitt would like to wrap up their VELUX EHF Champions League group phase with one last win. Such a result would not only please their fans, but could help the German side move higher in the group standings.

However, RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko also have something to fight for, as the Slovenian side have not secured their Last 16 berth just yet.

GROUP A
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) 
Wednesday 26 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Flensburg are currently fourth in the group, with 13 points – the same as Aalborg. A win will move them ahead of the Danish side temporarily, but if they end up level on points with Aalborg, Flensburg will rank lower as they lost the two direct confrontations

  • Celje sit in sixth ahead of the clash. They need one point to secure their Last 16 presence. If they fail to win in Flensburg, the Slovenian side will have to cross their fingers and hope for a Zagreb defeat or draw in Paris on Sunday

  • this season’s qualification for the Last 16 represents the eighth straight berth for Flensburg, while it could be the first since 2014 for Celje

  • Flensburg won the first leg in Celje by one goal, 25:24


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM