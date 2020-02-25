«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.02.2020, 09:20
Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Cuenca to meet again after three days
«Go back »Print Version


MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Liberbank Cuenca will meet again on Wednesday, only three days after their first meeting.

»EC Channel »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Liberbank Cuenca
»Rhein-Neckar Löwen
»
 

Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Cuenca to meet again after three days

The Men’s EHF Cup group phase has reached its halfway point and the teams will begin playing the reverse legs of last week’s fixtures.

For Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Liberbank Cuenca, this means that the two teams will meet twice within three days in Group B.

The German team won 33:28 in Spain on Sunday thanks to a strong last quarter of an hour. On Wednesday Rhein-Neckar Löwen will be looking for their fourth group phase win and a huge step towards the quarter-finals.

GROUP B
Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Liberbank Cuenca (ESP)
Wednesday 26 February 19:30 CET, live on ehftv.com

  • Rhein-Neckar Löwen won the first match away 33:28
  • Rhein-Neckar Löwen are leading the group with a maximum of six points after three matches
  • Cuenca are third with three points, while French team USAM Nimes Gard also have three points in second
  • Rhein-Neckar Löwen are one out of three teams in the group phase who have not yet lost a single match - the others being SL Benfica in group A and SC Magdeburg in group C

TEXT: Peter Bruun / jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM