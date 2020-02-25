MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Liberbank Cuenca will meet again on Wednesday, only three days after their first meeting.

Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Cuenca to meet again after three days

The Men’s EHF Cup group phase has reached its halfway point and the teams will begin playing the reverse legs of last week’s fixtures.

For Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Liberbank Cuenca, this means that the two teams will meet twice within three days in Group B.

The German team won 33:28 in Spain on Sunday thanks to a strong last quarter of an hour. On Wednesday Rhein-Neckar Löwen will be looking for their fourth group phase win and a huge step towards the quarter-finals.

GROUP B

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Liberbank Cuenca (ESP)

Wednesday 26 February 19:30 CET, live on ehftv.com

Rhein-Neckar Löwen won the first match away 33:28

Rhein-Neckar Löwen are leading the group with a maximum of six points after three matches

Cuenca are third with three points, while French team USAM Nimes Gard also have three points in second

Rhein-Neckar Löwen are one out of three teams in the group phase who have not yet lost a single match - the others being SL Benfica in group A and SC Magdeburg in group C

TEXT: