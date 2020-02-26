«dec 2019»
26.02.2020, 14:20
Five new EHF Master Coaches honoured
NEWS: Five more EHF Master Coaches receive academic post-graduate Master degrees

For the third time EHF Master Coaches have been certified with an academic title from the University of Las Palmas.  

Five EHF Master Coaches from five different countries – Finland, Iceland, Italy, Slovenia and Netherlands – defended their academic master thesis in front of an EHF and University Las Palmas academic panel at the German Sport University in Cologne.

The event marked another milestone in the established partnership between the EHF and the Spanish university.

Overall 25 graduates from 15 different European countries have achieved their academic certification and degree over the past three years.

For this academic degree, it is necessary that applicants are already in possession of an EHF Master Coach diploma within the EHF RINCK (Coaching) Convention, having attended either national courses certified by the EHF or EHF courses. Students then need to complete and pass a final project, a master thesis, to acquire the master degree. The registration for the 2020 cycle is about to start soon.

Late in 2019 the thesis defence  allowed the following five EHF Master Coaches to enter the final stage of receiving a post-graduate master degree called Master of Science, EHF Master Coach.

Birgitta Maria Helena Lindholm (FIN) Body language and power pose / Academic Tutor: Pollany (AUT/EHF Lecturer)

Jon Gunnlaugur Viggosson (ISL) Analysis Best Player IHF WCh 2019/ "Handball Hero App" / Academic Tutor: Pollany (AUT/EHF Lecturer)

Davide Malfa (ITA) Tactical Use of Inflight Goals at the 2019 EHF CL FINAL4s / Academic Tutor: Sibila (AUT/EHF Lecturer)

Peter Tercic (SLO) Attacking Combinations with Line Players in Beach Handball / Academic Tutor: Sibila (SLO/EHF Lecturer)

Edwin Kippers (NED) Effect of handball specific strength training on effectiveness / Academic Tutor: Pollany (SLO/EHF Lecturer)

The academic panel was composed of Professor Miguel Betancor (second from the left); well-known basketball referee  legend, EHF Methods Commission member and academic director of the programme, Pedro Sequiera (left) and EHF Competitions Commission member Carmen Manchado.

Responsibility for coordination of the project lies with Helmut Höritsch (left), the coordinator for the EHF Competence Academy & Network (CAN) and senior manager for education and development.

Overall list of graduates 2017 - 2019

2017

Uros Mohoric (SLO);

Wolfgang Pollany (AUT);

Gintaras Savukynas (LTU);

Erwin Gierlinger (AUT);

Zivojin Maksic (SRB);

Nenad Sostaric (CRO);

Emil-Vlad Caba (ROU):

Dragan Djukic (SRB);

Zoran Abramovic (MNE);

Gregor Cvijic (SLO);

Ongaro Andrea Ongaro (IRL)

Roman Filz (AUT);

Oliviera Tiago (POR):

2018

Grünanger Harold (AUT);

Dr Julian Bauer (GER);

Aihan Omer (ROU);

Klemen Luzar (SLO);

Kaj Kekki (FIN);

Gasper Kovac (SLO);

Bent Dahl (NOR);

2019

Birgitta Maria Helena Lindholm (FIN)

Jon Gunnlaugur Viggosson (ISL)

Davide Malfa (ITA)

Peter Tercic (SLO)

Edwin Kippers (NED)


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
