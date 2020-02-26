«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.02.2020, 20:50
Flensburg beat Celje with late run
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: The German powerhouse needed a 5:0 run in the last 12 minutes to secure a 29:26 win against Celje

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
»SG Flensburg-Handewitt
»
 

Flensburg beat Celje with late run

SG Flensburg-Handewitt ended their VELUX EHF Champions League group phase campaign with a hard-fought 29:26 win over RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko on Wednesday.

Flensburg had an up-and-down game, but a late run which prevented Celje score for 10 minutes helped them seal the victory.

Celje can still join Flensburg in the Last 16.

  • line player Johannes Golla scored six goals in the first half and eight in total for Flensburg
  • Flensburg are sure of finishing fifth at least, and maybe fourth if Aalborg do not beat Elverum this weekend
  • Celje could earn their first Last 16 berth in six years if Zagreb fail to win against PSG in Paris

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) 29:26 (15:12)

Celje could have secured their Last 16 berth with a point against Flensburg, but the German side was also in the hunt for the two points, as they could have moved closer to the fourth spot in the group.

But this was no easy task for the German side. As Flensburg shook off a six-game losing streak in early 2020, they still had trouble scoring.

However, they found a pair of flawless hands in German line player Johannes Golla, who scored six of his team’s first nine goals.

Yet Celje somehow managed to stay close, as two strong defences clashed. But Flensburg steered clear in the dying minutes to take a 15:12 lead into the break.

As the German side stood steady, Celje relied on 18-year old right wing Tim Cokan, who scored five goals.

But a 3:0 run spurred by back Matic Groselj helped Celje tie the game, 23:23, with only 12 minutes to go.

A meagre 50 per cent shot efficiency took Flensburg down, but the German side’s experience and depth proved decisive in the end.

Their own 5:0 run between the 48th and the 58th minute sealed the deal, as Celje failed to score, with missed shots and turnovers piling up.

Flensburg recorded their seventh win of the season, but must wait until Aalborg’s game against Elverum to see if they finish fourth or fifth.

Celje are now sixth and will progress to the Last 16 phase only if Zagreb do not win against PSG.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM