2019-20 Women's EHF Cup

27.02.2020, 10:00

Battle for semi-final spots starts in Russia « Go back » Print Version



QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: The eight remaining contenders for the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20 will play the first leg of their quarter-final this weekend, with all four matches streamed live on ehfTV.com

» More information on » 2019-20 Women's EHF Cup

» Quarter Finals

Read more » QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: The eight remaining contenders for the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20 will play the first leg of their quarter-final this weekend, with all four matches streamed live on ehfTV.com Tweet

Battle for semi-final spots starts in Russia The Women’s EHF Cup quarter-final features eight teams from seven countries, with Denmark the only nations with two clubs left in the competition. The first leg opens in Togliatti on Saturday, where Handball Club Lada will receive Odense Handball. On Sunday, the other Danish team, Herning-Ikast Handbold, host CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud. Also, Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK face current title holders Siófok KC Hungary, while HC Podravka Vegeta are set to play against Thüringer HC, the only team that gathered the maximum 12 points in the group phase. All four matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com. QUARTER-FINAL Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Odense Handbold (DEN)

Saturday 29 February, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Lada advanced from the group phase after winning their last match against another Danish team, Herning-Ikast (38:28)

Lada’s Elena Mikhaylichenko is the competition’s leading scorer, with 67 goals

on Tuesday Lada became the first team to snatch a point from Rostov-Don (31:31) in the Russian domestic league this season

Odense topped group C with five wins in six matches and conceded the fewest goals of all teams in the group phase, 133 Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)

Sunday 1 March, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Kastamonu finished runners-up in group A with six points, edging DVSC on head-to-head results

Kastamonu reached the EHF Cup semi-final two years ago

title holders Siófok remained unbeaten in group B, with four wins and two draws

Siofok scored the most goals of all teams in the group phase, 192 CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Sunday 1 March, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Bistrita have reached the quarter-final in their debut EC season

in the group phase Bistrita exchanged victories with another Danish side, Odense, 25:19 and 25:23

Herning-Ikast won group D with the lowest point total (seven) among all group winners

Herning-Ikast’s Helene Fauske is the competition’s second-best scorer, with 63 goals HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Thüringer HC (GER)

Sunday 1 March, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com both teams met in the CL group matches last season, with each team winning the away game (28:26 for Podravka, 31:23 for THC)

THC were the only team to win all six group matches this season

Podravka had two draws with title holders Siófok in the group phase

THC are missing Iveta Koresova (pregnancy) and Meike Schmelzer (broken foot)

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / ew



Share Tweet TEXT: