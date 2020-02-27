QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: The eight remaining contenders for the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20 will play the first leg of their quarter-final this weekend, with all four matches streamed live on ehfTV.com
Battle for semi-final spots starts in Russia
The Women’s EHF Cup quarter-final features eight teams from seven countries, with Denmark the only nations with two clubs left in the competition.
The first leg opens in Togliatti on Saturday, where Handball Club Lada will receive Odense Handball.
On Sunday, the other Danish team, Herning-Ikast Handbold, host CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud. Also, Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK face current title holders Siófok KC Hungary, while HC Podravka Vegeta are set to play against Thüringer HC, the only team that gathered the maximum 12 points in the group phase.
QUARTER-FINAL
Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Odense Handbold (DEN)
Saturday 29 February, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
Lada advanced from the group phase after winning their last match against another Danish team, Herning-Ikast (38:28)
Lada’s Elena Mikhaylichenko is the competition’s leading scorer, with 67 goals
on Tuesday Lada became the first team to snatch a point from Rostov-Don (31:31) in the Russian domestic league this season
Odense topped group C with five wins in six matches and conceded the fewest goals of all teams in the group phase, 133
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)
Sunday 1 March, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
Kastamonu finished runners-up in group A with six points, edging DVSC on head-to-head results
Kastamonu reached the EHF Cup semi-final two years ago
title holders Siófok remained unbeaten in group B, with four wins and two draws
Siofok scored the most goals of all teams in the group phase, 192
CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Sunday 1 March, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
Bistrita have reached the quarter-final in their debut EC season
in the group phase Bistrita exchanged victories with another Danish side, Odense, 25:19 and 25:23
Herning-Ikast won group D with the lowest point total (seven) among all group winners
Herning-Ikast’s Helene Fauske is the competition’s second-best scorer, with 63 goals
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Sunday 1 March, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
both teams met in the CL group matches last season, with each team winning the away game (28:26 for Podravka, 31:23 for THC)
THC were the only team to win all six group matches this season
Podravka had two draws with title holders Siófok in the group phase
THC are missing Iveta Koresova (pregnancy) and Meike Schmelzer (broken foot)
TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / ew