NEWS: The hosting rights for a number of Women’s and Men’s World Championships were awarded by the IHF Council on Friday

2025 and 2027 World Championships awarded in Cairo

Eleven European nations celebrated the awarding of hosting rights for upcoming IHF World Championships on Friday when the IHF Council met in Cairo – and Germany in particular celebrated several times.

Germany were awarded the rights to organise the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship, as well as the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship together with the Netherlands.

The 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship was awarded to the joint-hosts Croatia, Denmark and Norway. Two years later, Hungary will host the 2027 IHF Women’s World Championship.

“We have won the privilege to host an extremely valuable tournament, as the most important women’s qualifying competition for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be the Hungarian World Championship,” Secretary General of the Hungarian Handball Federation, Gabriella Horvath, told her federation’s official website.

Several youth age category events were also awarded. The 2022 IHF Women’s Junior World Championship, for U20 teams, will be held in Slovenia, while the 2024 edition will be organised by North Macedonia.

In addition to the 2025 and 2027 World Championships, Germany will host the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, featuring U21 teams. The 2025 edition of the Junior World Championship will take place in Poland.

Four Youth World Championships were also awarded on Friday. In 2020, Croatia will host the Women’s Youth World Championship, for U18 teams. Two years later, Georgia will organise the same event.

In 2023, Croatia will host the U19 World Championship, before Slovenia organise the 2025 Youth event.

Finally, the second edition of the Men’s and Women’s U17 Beach Handball World Championship will be held in 2021 in Portugal.

