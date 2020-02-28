Court of Handball fines Kastamonu

The Court of Handball decided to impose a fine of €4,000 on the club Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK for having failed to comply with any obligation in relation with the EHF scouting system despite several reminders by EHF Marketing.



Half of the fine is imposed on a suspended basis under the condition that the club implements its entire obligations within the framework of the club’s next match.



An appeal may be filed within seven days.

