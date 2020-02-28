«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

28.02.2020, 16:00
Winning streaks Benfica, Magdeburg put to the test
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND PREVIEW: Four teams are still unbeaten as the Men’s EHF Cup enters the second half of the group phase this week, with all matches streamed live on ehfTV.com

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»
 

Winning streaks Benfica, Magdeburg put to the test

Rhein-Neckar Löwen threw off round 4 of the Men’s EHF Cup group phase on Wednesday with their fourth straight victory in group B, 36:25 against Liberbank Cuenca.

SL Benfica and SC Magdeburg are the other two teams that have won their first three matches.

This weekend, Benfica are travelling to FPR Gwardia Opole, who are still searching for their first point in group A. And Magdeburg are hosting group C runners-up HBC Nantes.

In the tight group D, Grundfos Tatabánya KC are also still unbeaten, but with two draws, ahead of their visit to PAUC Handball.

GROUP A

KPR Gwardia Opole (POL) vs SL Benfica (POR)
Saturday 29 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Benfica got their third straight win last week, against Opole (29:24) in Lisbon
  • with only Polish players in their squad, Opole are still looking for their first points
  • Without injured Nuno Grilo, Petar Djordjic has taking a leading role for Benfica this competition

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN)
Saturday 29 February, 20:45 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Gudmundur Gudmundsson, 2016 Olympic champion with Denmark, is the new coach of Melsungen
  • Bjerringbro-Silkeborg handed Melsungen their second defeat last week when the Danish side won 35:31 after a huge comeback
  • Bjerringbro-Silkeborg lost a midweek match against GOG in the Danish league

GROUP B

USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs TTH Holstebro (DEN)
Saturday 29 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Nimes won the first match against Holstebro last Saturday, 30:28
  • Sharing second place with Cuenca on three points each, Nimes can open a two-point gap
  • TTH must win to keep any quarter-final hopes alive
  • Nimes won their midweek match in France (30:28 against Dunkerque), while Holstebro lost in Denmark (29:26 against Skanderborg)

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Liberbank Cuenca (ESP) 36:25 (21:13)
Wednesday 26 February, match review

GROUP C

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)
Saturday 29 February, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both teams were still on zero points when they met last week in Spain, where Velenje won 29:26
  • Velenje’s Matic Verdinek is his team’s best scorer with 31 goals, Leon’s David Fernandez has scored 20 times
  • both teams lost their last domestic leagiue game: Velenje 30:25 at Trebnje, Leon 26:23 against Granollers
  • Velenje are third in the Slovenian league, Leon second in Spain

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Sunday 1 March, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Magdeburg beat Nantes 31:28 last week thanks to seven goals each of Erik Schmidt and Michael Damgaard
  • Magdeburg lead with the maximum six points, Nantes are on four
  • Magdeburg will already be confirmed as group winners if they beat Nantes and Leon do not lose at Velenje
  • in the first ever EHF Cup group phase, in 2012/13, Magdeburg won in Nantes and they played to a draw in Germany

GROUP D

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP)
Sunday 1 March, 16:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Michael Roth took over as interim-coach at Füchse on Friday as the club parted ways with Velimir Petkovic after four years
  • Berlin and La Rioja are tied for second place with three points, after the Spanish side won the home game 26:25 last week
  • Füchse have not lost an EHF Cup home game since a 26:21 defeat against St.-Raphaël in February 2018
  • Füchse will be wihout injured key players Fabian Wiede, Dejan Milosavljev, Mattias Zachrisson and Paul Drux

PAUC Handball (FRA) vs Grundfos Tatabánya KC (HUN)
Sunday 1 March, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • PAUC led by five goals in the away game last week but Tatabánya managed to get a draw
  • Tatabánya lost their second straight domestic league game this week (36:25 against Szeged)
  • Tatabánya have only won one of their last six competitive matches
  • PAUC are with back Vid Kavticnik again, who has recovered from injury

TEXT: Peter Bruun, Kevin Domas, Tiago Nogueira, Björn Pazen / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM