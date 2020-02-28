«dec 2019»
28.02.2020, 16:30
Rostov and CSM closing in on quarter-final ticket
GROUP 1 PREVIEW: The teams from Russia and Romania are looking to join Metz and Esbjerg in the knockout phase of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, while Vipers still have only a mathematical chance

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»
 

With two matches remaining in the main round, Metz Handball and Team Esbjerg are already through to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League quarter-final.

The other two teams to advance from group 1 could be confirmed this weekend, as both Rostov-Don and CSM are closing in on their quarter-final berths.

However, last season’s DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 participants Vipers need a miracle to keep their hopes alive.

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)
Saturday 29 February, 19:15 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • after losing all four matches in the main round, Vipers must beat Rostov to keep any hopes of a quarter-final berth alive
  • Rostov beat Vipers 33:26 at home and need only a draw to guarantee their qualification for the knockout phase
  • Rostov had a 20-match winning streak in the domestic league snapped on Tuesday following a 31:31 draw with Lada

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 1 March, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Metz lead group 1, level on points with Esbjerg but with a better goal difference
  • Metz already earned a quarter-final spot last week
  • CSM have vastly improved their chances with three straight wins
  • CSM need one point for the quarter-final; if Vipers do not beat Rostov, CSM will be through even regardless their own result

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday 1 March, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • FTC are out of the race for a quarter-final spot
  • still, FTC right back Katrin Klujber is the third-best scorer in the CL, with 63 goals
  • Esbjerg are unbeaten in their last six CL matches, winning five of them
  • the 35:30 win against Vipers last week secured Esbjerg a quarter-final spot for the first time in the club’s history

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / ew
 
