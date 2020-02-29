«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.02.2020, 18:30
Plock have reason to celebrate despite defeat
«Go back »Print Version


MOTW REVIEW: Despite losing at Irun, Polish side Wisla Plock have made it to the Last 16 of the VELUX EHF Champions League and they will now face Veszprém

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Bidasoa Irun
»Orlen Wisla Plock
»
 

Plock have reason to celebrate despite defeat

After the 32:25 home victory in the first leg last weekend, Orlen Wisla Plock had no big problems qualifying for the Last 16.

In the VELUX EHF Champions League Match of The Week, the Polish side lost 24:19 at Bidasoa Irun, but they ended the international journey of the 1995 EHF Champions League winners.

  • Plock made it to the Last 16 for the sixth time in their club history and for the first time since 2012
  • the Polish runners-up will face Veszprém in the Last 16 - a special pairing for Plock coach Xavier Sabate, who previously coached Veszprém
  • for the second season in a row, Plock won their group phase knockout tie after eliminating Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in 2019
  • Irun's loss is the fourth time that a Spanish side has lost in the group phase knockout round
  • Leo Renaud-David (six goals) top-scored by for Irun, while VELUX Player of the Match Zoltan Szita scored seven for Plock

GROUP PHASE KNOCKOUT
MOTW: Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 24:19 (10:12)
Wisla Plock won 51:49 on aggregate

It was a farewell in style for Bidasoa Irun. 24 years after their last appearance in the EHF Champions League, when they were finalists against FC Barcelona, the Spanish side finished their adventure in the top-flight competition on Saturday victorious.

But the 24:19 victory against Orlen Wisla Plock was not enough to make it to the Last 16.

Plock had decided the encounter already in the middle of the first half, leading 10:7, an overall gap of 10 goals.

In the first half, the team of Xavier Sabate were highly focused in defence and patient in attack, and they could count on the saves of goalkeeper Ivan Stevanovic, who finished with nine saves on his account.

Irun never gave up, showing morale and character, and they made their fans happy with a 5:1 run to take their first lead in the match, 13:12.

But when Hungarian left back Zoltan Szika, who was the Player of the Match presented by VELUX, netted his seventh goal to level the score at 18:18, the deal was sealed.

Despite Irun's strong comeback and a 6:1 run in the last 11 minutes, it was too tough for the Spanish side to turn the tie around. 


TEXT: Björn Pazen / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM