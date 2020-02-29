QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: Lada secured a three-goal home win against Odense, but it leaves both teams with a chance to go through in the return leg in Denmark

The Women’s EHF Cup quarter-final programme opened on Saturday in Togliatti, where Handball Club Lada beat Odense Handball by three goals, 31:28.

Lada claimed their third straight win in the competition

Viktoriya Shamanouskaya was Lada’s best scorer, with eight goals from as many attempts

Ingvild Bakkerud netted seven times for Odense

the second leg match will be played on 8 March in Odense

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 31:28 (15:14)

With almost five minutes to go, Lada confidently led by seven goals, 31:24, before Odense scored four times in a row and improved their chances of reaching the semi-finals ahead of the second leg.

Lada took early control of the game, and their solid defence allowed them to avoid conceding goals between the 7th and 14th minutes and to build a five-goal advantage (10:5) midway through the first half.

However, Odense gradually woke up. Their defence became more aggressive, while the Danish side's back court players combined well with the line player, Kathrine Heindahl. As a result, the Danish team cut the deficit to just one goal, 15:14, at half-time.

WATCH: 😍 Even though it wasn't enough for @hcodense to defeat @LadaToglatti, Nadia Offendal scored this eye-catching in-flight goal for the Danish side. #ehfcup pic.twitter.com/3qO347Qwnq — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) February 29, 2020

Lada missed two penalty shots in the game before Elena Michaylichenko’s successful attempt made the score 19:16 in the 37th minute.

A string of saves from Anastasia Lagina and Viktoriya Shamanouskaya's goals then helped the Russian side to restore a five-goal gap, 25:20.

Belarusian line player Shamanouskaya, the only foreign player at Lada, played a particularly good game both in attack and defence.

Although many of Odense’s players seemed to lack power and energy, their late resurgence certainly allows them to hope that they can gain revenge at home next Sunday.

