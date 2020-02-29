«dec 2019»
29.02.2020, 20:59
Nimes boost quarter-final chances with another win
GROUP B REVIEW: Defeating TTH Holstebro for the second time in a week, USAM Nimes Gard gave their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Men´s EHF Cup a crucial boost.

Nimes boost quarter-final chances with another win

USAM Nimes gave their quarter-final chances a crucial boost after they defeated TTH Holstebro for the second time in a week.

Holstebro were able to stay in touch with their opponents until well into the second half, but could not make it count in the end as Nimes won 33:28.

  • Nimes are second in the group with five points
  • Holstebro remain last with zero points
  • Luc Tobie scored eight goals for Nimes, Johan Meklenborg and Magnus Bramming seven each for Holstebro

GROUP B

USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs TTH Holstebro (DEN) 33:28 (15:14)

The Nimes fans sang the Marseillaise before the match, and after the game, they had another reason to celebrate.

Their local heroes have a very good chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals, as they are now on five points and second in the group, while the Danish visitors can only dwell on their sweet memories from last season, when they reached the final tournament.

Holstebro, who were missing playmakers Allan Damgaard and Jonathan Würtz, managed several one-goal leads early on, before the home team took over and had a number of three-goal leads.

But the hosts had to make do with being just one goal up after the 30 minutes.

After an even start to the second half, however, the hosts proved able to decide the matter.

Their backs Elohim Prandi and Luc Tobie caused the Danish defence particular problems as Nimes stretched their lead to six goals, before eventually securing a five-goal win.


TEXT: Peter Bruun /at
 
