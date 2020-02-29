«dec 2019»
29.02.2020, 21:30
Rostov through to quarter-finals after win at Vipers
GROUP 1 REVIEW: Anna Vyakhireva’s ten goals helped Rostov to beat Vipers and secure a place in the quarter-finals

Even a draw at Vipers Kristiansand would have been enough for Rostov-Don to book a DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League quarter-final ticket, but the Russian side claimed a 32:29 victory anyway.

Besides, Rostov’s win was good news for CSM Bucuresti who also secured a place in the next round, while Vipers lost the chance to go through.

  • Rostov reached the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League quarter-final for the third straight season
  • Vipers suffered their fifth straight defeat in the main round • Anna Vyakhireva was Rostov’s top scorer with ten goals
  • Henny Reistad scored eight goals for Vipers

GROUP 1

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 29:32 (16:15)

Vipers had only a marginal chance of a quarter-final place, yet they were determined to take it.

Five minutes into the match, the hosts were up 3:0 before Kristina Kozhokar scored Rostov’s opener.

Vipers went on to lead 8:5 in the 14th minute, as Andrea Pedersen made a number of saves and Henny Reistad shone in attack.

But like in many games, Anna Vyakhireva’s individual qualities helped Rostov make a comeback.

The right back scored six goals in the first half, and Rostov went in front for the first time in the match, 15:14, two minutes before the break.

Yet Vipers, who boasted a 76 per cent of shot efficiency in the first half, hit back to lead 16:15 at the break.

However, some more Vyakhireva brilliance helped Rostov to seize control of the game and pull clear at 24:20 midway through the second half.

Even when Vyakhireva was given a rest, Rostov continued to dominate.

Both Anna Sedoykina and Mayssa Pessoa were brilliant in goal, as Vipers’ players missed three penalty shots in the second half.

Rostov led 29:23 six minutes before the buzzer, and despite slowing down in the end, they cruised to a three-goal victory.


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev /at
 
