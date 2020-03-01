«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

01.03.2020, 17:00
Metz end CSM’s winning run; FTC upset Esbjerg
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP 1 REVIEW: Metz Handball celebrated a two-goal home win against CSM Bucuresti, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria snatched two points from Team Esbjerg.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»Match Results
»CSM Bucuresti
»FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
»Metz Handball
»Team Esbjerg
»
 

Metz end CSM’s winning run; FTC upset Esbjerg

All quarter-finalists in group 1 had been named, but the teams had something to fight for as their final places in the group are yet to be determined.

Following a hard-fought 28:26 win against CSM Bucuresti, Metz Handball are top of the group, two points ahead of Team Esbjerg who suffered a 26:25 defeat at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

  •  After their second straight win, Metz are top of the group with 11 points
  •  CSM ended their three-match winning run in the competition
  •  Grace Zaadi was Metz’s top scorer with six goals; Andrea Lekic and Elizabeth Omoregie netted five times each for CSM
  •  Esbjerg ended their six-match unbeaten run and dropped to the third place, behind Rostov-Don on goal difference
  •  Katrin Klujber scored as many as 12 goals for FTC; Estavana Polman scored ten times for Esbjerg

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 28:26 (14:13)

CSM had booked their quarter-final ticket on Saturday without actually playing – Rostov’s win at Vipers meant that the Romanian team are through to the next round.

At Metz, Bucuresti were eager to extend their three-match winning run and enjoyed a better start to lead 2:1 and 3:2. Yet Metz, who were vocally supported by home crowd, soon grabbed the initiative.

Solid defence allowed the French team to lead 9:5 by the 15th minute, and although CSM managed to reduce the gap, it was Metz who went to the dressing room with a one-goal advantage, 14:13.

The French side managed to hold back Cristina Neagu, who scored just four goals from 11 attempts. Metz’s leaders Grace Zaadi, Laura Flippes and Jurswailly Luciano were more efficient, and combines with Ivana Kapitanovic’s saves, it helped the visitors to pull clear again after the break.

By the 53th minute, they led by six goals (26:20) but made many mistakes late in the game, allowing CSM to cut the deficit to 27:26. However, Astride N’Gouane’s goal five seconds from the buzzer sealed Metz’s victory.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 26:25 (13:15)

Esbjerg had boasted a six-game unbeaten run in the competition, but that streak came to an end in Hungary, where FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria proved to be too strong for the Danish side.

FTC had lost a chance to go through, yet Gabor Elek’s team were determined to make their fans happy in the last home match of the European season.

Katrin Klujber was a driving force of the home side, and her goals helped FTC to take an early control of the match and lead 3:1.

However, it did not take long for Esbjerg to hit back. As usual, Estavana Polman played a key role in the team’s attack, and her goals helped the visitors to lead 15:13 at the break.

Yet early in the second half, another string of Klujber’s goals inspired FTC to a successful 6:2 run to put them ahead 20:19.

The last 20 minutes of the match saw a repeating scenario where the Hungarian side took a one-goal lead, but Esbjerg drew level time after time.

Yet after Klujber made the score 26:25 three and a half minutes from full-time, the Danish team could not score in return, as their several shots were stopped by the brilliant Blanka Biro.


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM