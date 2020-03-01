«jan 2020»
01.03.2020, 17:10
Greek-influenced Podravka hand Thüringer first defeat, one foot in semi-final
QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: Croatian side HC Podravka Vegeta are close to the last four after beating Thüringer HC 27:23 at home

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»HC Podravka Vegeta
»Thüringer HC
»
 

Greek-influenced Podravka hand Thüringer first defeat, one foot in semi-final

Croatian side HC Podravka Vegeta beat Thüringer 27:23 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Sports Hall Fran Galovic in Koprivnica, Croatia, to hand the German side their first defeat of this EHF Cup season.

With great support from the stands Croatian champions started strong and ended with a four-goal victory, but Thüringer fought hard and showed why it will not be easy going in the second leg, scheduled for 8 March in Nordhausen, Germany.

  • Greece international Lamprini Tsakalou was instrumental for Podravka, scoring nine
  • Mariana Ferreira Lopes registered six strikes for Thüringer
  • Thüringer were the only team to win all six Women’s EHF Cup Group matches before this defeat

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 27:23 (15:12)

This was a rematch of last season when both teams met in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League group matches, with each team winning the away game (28:26 for Podravka, 31:23 for THC), but HC Podravka Vegeta ensured that history did not repeat this season.

The Croatian side took control right from the very beginning of this match, building up a six-goal advantage (8:2) 10 minutes into the game as Thüringer’s defence went missing and their attack had trouble finding the net, scoring just twice, from two penalty shots.

Nothing much changed midway through the first half as the home side maintained a healthy advantage, going up to seven goals thanks to the effective play from Dejana Milosavljevic, and the saves from Jovana Risovic.

Towards the end of the first half though, Thüringer finally woke up, as they gradually cut their deficit thanks to goals from Alicia Stolle and a confident Beate Scheffknecht, from the penalty line, with the German side going into the break just three down (15:12).

After the break, Thüringer were determined to cut the gap even more, and just eight minutes into the second half they were within one goal. Podravka’s coach Zlatko Saracevic tried to change the play but their defence lacked power and it was a nerve-wrecking game for everyone connected to the home side until the 50th minute when everything started to change again.

Podravka were determined to take a win in front of their fans and managed that in the last 10 minutes, as Angolan player Azenaide Danila Jose Carlos, who only came to Koprivnica, two days ahead of the match, was an integral part of the home side’s attack alongside Tsakalou.

Together, they guided their team to a four-goal advantage (26:22) five minutes before the end and secured an eventual victory by the same margin, 27:23, to set up an interesting second leg clash next week.


TEXT: Danijela Lemaić/amc
 
