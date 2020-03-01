«jan 2020»
01.03.2020, 18:10
Berlin back to winning ways as new coach Roth takes the helm
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP D REVIEW: Füchse Berlin and new coach Michael Roth taste revenge, defeating La Rioja 33:26 after a close first half

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»BM Logroño La Rioja
»Füchse Berlin
»
 

Berlin back to winning ways as new coach Roth takes the helm

After a draw against Grundfos Tatabánya KC and a defeat at BM Logroño La Rioja, Füchse Berlin are back on track in the Men’s EHF Cup.

In the first match under new interim coach Michael Roth they, won comfortably in the rematch against La Rioja.

  • Berlin now have five points in Group D, topping the ranking ahead of Tatabánya playing this evening
  • La Rioja remain on three points, but can still make it to the quarter-finals
  • Top scorers were Michael Müller with eight goals for Berlin and Garciandia and Kusan with six strikes each for La Rioja

GROUP D
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) 33:26 (15:14)

Three German EHF Cup participants changed their coaches this week, and all new arrivals started their missions victorious.

After Martin Schwalb at Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Gudmundur Gudmundsson at MT Melsungen, Michael Roth followed on Sunday with Füchse Berlin.

After the hosts of the 2020 EHF Cup Finals had taken only one point from the last two EHF Cup matches, they sacked Velimir Petkovic – but Roth came in and steered the 2015 and 2018 EHF Cup winners back to winning ways.

Initially it was a tough piece of work to take revenge for the 26:25 defeat last week at Logroño and to continue the series of unbeaten home matches in EHF Cup since February 2018.

La Rioja started stronger and shocked the fans in the almost sold-out Max-Schmeling-Halle with a 12:7 advance by the 20th minute.

Despite this healthy lead, it became a turning point of the match for the home team as Berlin increased their attack efficiency, strengthened their defence and went on an 8:2 scoring run to put them up 15:14 at the break.

Until the 48th minute, at 24:21 in favour of Berlin, the match was quite close, but the Spaniards did not endanger the hosts anymore, who were missing the injured, key players Fabian Wiede, Dejan Milosavljev, Mattias Zachrisson and Paul Drux.

In the last 12 minutes, Berlin made their fans happy by a strong performance and a goal festival to win by seven, 33:26.


