GROUP 2 REVIEW: After just over two years, Györ’s unbeaten streak in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League looked to be over, but a 9:2 run to end the game helped the Hungarian side win 28:27 against Buducnost.

Astonishing comeback helps Györ secure first place

An unprecedented unbeaten streak was due to be over on Sunday evening after more than two years, as title holders Györ were down by five against Buducnost with 15 minutes to go. But Györ’s pedigree for comebacks was once again on display, as they secured the first place in the group with a 28:27 win against the Montenegrin powerhouse.

Györ will face CSM Bucuresti in the quarter-final, after the Romanian side finished fourth in their group

The Hungarian champions extended their record unbeaten streak to 36 games

Irrespective of the result, Buducnost will finish third in the group

Former Buducnost right back Katarina Bulatovic was instrumental for Györ, scoring eight goals

The Montenegrin side only scored three goals in the last 15 minutes of the game

GROUP 2

Buducnost (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 27:28 (17:12)

A win would have seen Györ secure the first place in the group and set up a quarter-final against CSM Bucuresti, the last team to beat the Hungarian powerhouse in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League two years ago.

But Buducnost were no pushovers and, despite being stuck in the third place in the group, gave Györ a fair battle. The Hungarian side took advantage of Katarina Bulatovic’s superb form in the start of the game, as the former Buducnost right back scored three of Györ’s first four goals.

Györ’s attack started to dip, reaching a meagre 40 per cent shot efficiency midway through the first half. Buducnost duly took advantage, as they prevented the title holders to score between the 11th and the 18th minute to set up a 4:0 run that took them to a 9:6 lead.

As Györ’s misses piled up, Buducnost’s gap grew to 13:8, with right wing Jovanka Radicevic and right back Barbara Lazovic combining for 10 goals in the first half. The Hungarian side relied heavily on the back court, as their shooters scored 10 of their 12 goals, with Buducnost in the driver’s seat after 30 minutes, 17:12.

Former Györ right wing Jovanka Radicevic took over in the second half, as fellow wing Majda Mehmedovic also contributed heavily, as Györ’s usual towering defence collapsed entirely, 24:19. Yet the game had more in its tank. Katarina Bulatovic was on a mission and helped fuel an outstanding run to turn the game on its head.

Buducnost only scored once between the 46th and the 56th minute, as a 7:1 run for the title holders saw Györ take the lead for the first time in the second half, 27:26. Not even two time-outs taken by coach Dragan Adzic could help, as playmaker Stine Oftedal scored three of Györ’s last four goals to bring another win for the Hungarian side.

The 28:27 win secured the first place in the group for Györ, who will face CSM Bucuresti in the quarter-final phase.

Meanwhile, Buducnost lost their second home game this season and will finish third, meeting the second-placed team from Group 1 in the next phase of the competition.

TEXT: