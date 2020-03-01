«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

01.03.2020, 18:40
Astonishing comeback helps Györ secure first place
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP 2 REVIEW: After just over two years, Györ’s unbeaten streak in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League looked to be over, but a 9:2 run to end the game helped the Hungarian side win 28:27 against Buducnost.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»Buducnost
»Györi Audi ETO KC
»
 

Astonishing comeback helps Györ secure first place

An unprecedented unbeaten streak was due to be over on Sunday evening after more than two years, as title holders Györ were down by five against Buducnost with 15 minutes to go. But Györ’s pedigree for comebacks was once again on display, as they secured the first place in the group with a 28:27 win against the Montenegrin powerhouse.

  • Györ will face CSM Bucuresti in the quarter-final, after the Romanian side finished fourth in their group
  • The Hungarian champions extended their record unbeaten streak to 36 games
  • Irrespective of the result, Buducnost will finish third in the group
  • Former Buducnost right back Katarina Bulatovic was instrumental for Györ, scoring eight goals
  • The Montenegrin side only scored three goals in the last 15 minutes of the game

GROUP 2

Buducnost (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 27:28 (17:12)

A win would have seen Györ secure the first place in the group and set up a quarter-final against CSM Bucuresti, the last team to beat the Hungarian powerhouse in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League two years ago.

But Buducnost were no pushovers and, despite being stuck in the third place in the group, gave Györ a fair battle. The Hungarian side took advantage of Katarina Bulatovic’s superb form in the start of the game, as the former Buducnost right back scored three of Györ’s first four goals.

Györ’s attack started to dip, reaching a meagre 40 per cent shot efficiency midway through the first half. Buducnost duly took advantage, as they prevented the title holders to score between the 11th and the 18th minute to set up a 4:0 run that took them to a 9:6 lead.

As Györ’s misses piled up, Buducnost’s gap grew to 13:8, with right wing Jovanka Radicevic and right back Barbara Lazovic combining for 10 goals in the first half. The Hungarian side relied heavily on the back court, as their shooters scored 10 of their 12 goals, with Buducnost in the driver’s seat after 30 minutes, 17:12.

Former Györ right wing Jovanka Radicevic took over in the second half, as fellow wing Majda Mehmedovic also contributed heavily, as Györ’s usual towering defence collapsed entirely, 24:19. Yet the game had more in its tank. Katarina Bulatovic was on a mission and helped fuel an outstanding run to turn the game on its head.

Buducnost only scored once between the 46th and the 56th minute, as a 7:1 run for the title holders saw Györ take the lead for the first time in the second half, 27:26. Not even two time-outs taken by coach Dragan Adzic could help, as playmaker Stine Oftedal scored three of Györ’s last four goals to bring another win for the Hungarian side.

The 28:27 win secured the first place in the group for Györ, who will face CSM Bucuresti in the quarter-final phase.

Meanwhile, Buducnost lost their second home game this season and will finish third, meeting the second-placed team from Group 1 in the next phase of the competition.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM