«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.03.2020, 13:48
Jesper Jensen announced as Denmark women’s national coach
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Jesper Jensen, head coach of Danish champions Team Esbjerg, has signed a three-year contract as the new women’s national team coach for Denmark

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Women's Adults
»Women's EHF EURO 2020 Final Tournament
»
 

Jesper Jensen announced as Denmark women’s national coach

Jesper Jensen, the 42-year-old head coach of Danish champions Team Esbjerg, has been announced as Denmark’s new women’s national team coach with effect from 16 March, on a contract valid until 30 June, 2023.

The Danish Handball Federation has been looking for a new women’s coach since parting ways with Klavs Bruun Jørgensen in January. On Monday, Jensen was announced as Jørgensen’s successor.

Lars Jørgensen – like Jensen, a former Denmark international – is continuing as assistant coach, which will become a full-time job in the future. 

“I am extremely proud of being trusted with the biggest job in women’s handball in Denmark, but at the same time, I am very humble regarding the task Lars and I are facing,” said Jensen when being introduced as new national coach. 

“I am sure that hard work gives results over time, and our objective is still to challenge the best teams in the world in the battle for the medals.” 

Results speak for themselves

The expectations from Jensen’s new employer, the Danish Handball Federation, are also high.

“We get a national team coach who will be constantly challenged through his job as club coach, and an assistant coach who is going to spend time securing even better cooperation among players, clubs and federation,” said sports director of the Danish Handball Federation, Morten Henriksen. 

“Jesper’s results with Team Esbjerg speak for themselves. At the same time, he is an inspiring leader and a fantastic person, and together with Lars, he will be a tremendous gift to the national team and to Danish handball.” 

Continuing as club coach

Along with being national coach, Jensen will continue as head coach for Team Esbjerg, who have just qualified for the quarter-finals of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League.

“We trust that Jesper will go on with his heart and commitment 100 per cent in his job with Team Esbjerg, as he will with the national team,” said chairman of Team Esbjerg, Bjarne Pedersen.

“Team Esbjerg is Jesper’s club, and he is not just a coach – during his three years as our head coach, Jesper has developed tremendously, and we consider it to be an honour that the Danish Handball Federation also wanted to make use of his skills,” Pedersen added.

Jensen welcomed the chance to hold the two roles in parallel. 

“It means a lot to me that I can be club coach besides the job as national coach. I am sure that this way, I can be the best version of myself, as national coach as well as personally,” concluded Jensen.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM