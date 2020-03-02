NEWS: Jesper Jensen, head coach of Danish champions Team Esbjerg, has signed a three-year contract as the new women’s national team coach for Denmark

Jesper Jensen, the 42-year-old head coach of Danish champions Team Esbjerg, has been announced as Denmark’s new women’s national team coach with effect from 16 March, on a contract valid until 30 June, 2023.

The Danish Handball Federation has been looking for a new women’s coach since parting ways with Klavs Bruun Jørgensen in January. On Monday, Jensen was announced as Jørgensen’s successor.

Lars Jørgensen – like Jensen, a former Denmark international – is continuing as assistant coach, which will become a full-time job in the future.

“I am extremely proud of being trusted with the biggest job in women’s handball in Denmark, but at the same time, I am very humble regarding the task Lars and I are facing,” said Jensen when being introduced as new national coach.

“I am sure that hard work gives results over time, and our objective is still to challenge the best teams in the world in the battle for the medals.”

Results speak for themselves

The expectations from Jensen’s new employer, the Danish Handball Federation, are also high.

“We get a national team coach who will be constantly challenged through his job as club coach, and an assistant coach who is going to spend time securing even better cooperation among players, clubs and federation,” said sports director of the Danish Handball Federation, Morten Henriksen.

“Jesper’s results with Team Esbjerg speak for themselves. At the same time, he is an inspiring leader and a fantastic person, and together with Lars, he will be a tremendous gift to the national team and to Danish handball.”

Continuing as club coach

Along with being national coach, Jensen will continue as head coach for Team Esbjerg, who have just qualified for the quarter-finals of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League.

“We trust that Jesper will go on with his heart and commitment 100 per cent in his job with Team Esbjerg, as he will with the national team,” said chairman of Team Esbjerg, Bjarne Pedersen.

“Team Esbjerg is Jesper’s club, and he is not just a coach – during his three years as our head coach, Jesper has developed tremendously, and we consider it to be an honour that the Danish Handball Federation also wanted to make use of his skills,” Pedersen added.

Jensen welcomed the chance to hold the two roles in parallel.

“It means a lot to me that I can be club coach besides the job as national coach. I am sure that this way, I can be the best version of myself, as national coach as well as personally,” concluded Jensen.

