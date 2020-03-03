NEWS: Registration for the ninth edition of the EHF Club Management Seminar in May is now open

The 2020 edition of the EHF Club/Federation Management Seminar in Cologne has been confirmed, with the key topic of “Learning from others – Best practice”.

The ninth edition of the seminar takes place between 28 and 30 May in Cologne, Germany. The registration fee is € 625, including accommodation. It is possible to buy an additional ticket package for the 2020 VELUX EHF FINAL4 which takes place on 30/31 May.

Registration closes on 10 April 2020, but places are limited and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Participants who also register for the blended learning programme can also obtain their EHF Club / Federation Manager Licence.

Prominent key-note speakers from various fields of Sport and Media Management, Sport University Institutes, different leagues and clubs as well as the EHF will cover a wide range of topics.

Axel Sierau of SportTreff Cooperative will present on loyalty programs while Mario Leo of RESULT Sports on the social media approaches in other sports.

Former top level player Carlos Prieto will speak about grassroots cooperations and Dr Stefan Walzel of the Sport University Cologne will deliver the key-note speech.

Further key speakers will be announced in due course.

The full invitation, including full programme details, can be downloaded here and the registration form downloaded here.

