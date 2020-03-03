«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.03.2020, 09:40
Learning from others in focus at 2020 EHF club/federation management seminar
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Registration for the ninth edition of the EHF Club Management Seminar in May is now open
»
 

Learning from others in focus at 2020 EHF club/federation management seminar

The 2020 edition of the EHF Club/Federation Management Seminar in Cologne has been confirmed, with the key topic of “Learning from others – Best practice”.

The ninth edition of the seminar takes place between 28 and 30 May in Cologne, Germany. The registration fee is € 625, including accommodation. It is possible to buy an additional ticket package for the 2020 VELUX EHF FINAL4 which takes place on 30/31 May.

Registration closes on 10 April 2020, but places are limited and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Participants who also register for the blended learning programme can also obtain their EHF Club / Federation Manager Licence.

Prominent key-note speakers from various fields of Sport and Media Management, Sport University Institutes, different leagues and clubs as well as the EHF will cover a wide range of topics.

Axel Sierau of SportTreff Cooperative will present on loyalty programs while Mario Leo of RESULT Sports on the social media approaches in other sports.

Former top level player Carlos Prieto will speak about grassroots cooperations and Dr Stefan Walzel of the Sport University Cologne will deliver the key-note speech.

Further key speakers will be announced in due course.

The full invitation, including full programme details, can be downloaded here and the registration form downloaded here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM