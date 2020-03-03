NEWS: Throw-off times for the VELUX EHF Champions League last 16 have been confirmed with all matches featuring English-language commentary on ehfTV.com

Last 16 begins with clash of former champions in Flensburg

A mouth-watering matchup between 2014 champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt and two-time champions Montpellier HB kickstarts the VELUX EHF Champions League last 16, which will see all 12 matches accompanied by English-language commentary on ehfTV.com.

The match on Wednesday 18 March at 19:00 CET in Flens Arena is the only midweek clash of the round, with the remaining first leg matches taking place on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March.

A fascinating tie between surprise contenders FC Porto Sofarma and Aalborg Handbold gets the weekend programme underway, while reigning champions HC Vardar will face MOL-Pick Szeged in a repeat of last season’s thrilling quarter-final tie.

The second leg will take place the following week, with all six matches played over the weekend of 28/29 March. Throw-off times for all matches in the round can be seen on ehfCL.com.

