NEWS: The draw event for Celje’s fourth YAC EHF EURO in as many years will take place on Wednesday morning

Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2020 draw takes place in Celje

The draw for the Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2020 takes place on Wednesday 4 March at 11:00 hrs in the Narodni Dom Celje in Slovenia.

Celje has been a true hub of Younger Age Category European Championships in recent years, hosting the Women’s 19 EHF EURO in 2017, the Men’s 20 EHF EURO in 2018 and the Women’s 17 EHF EURO in 2019.

The draw event will be streamed live on YouTube und Facebook. The 16 participating teams have been seeded in the following pots:

Pot 1: Sweden, Iceland, Denmark, Croatia

Pot 2: Spain, Germany, France, Serbia

Pot 3: Slovenia, Hungary, Norway, Portugal

Pot 4: Russia, Israel, Austria, Italy

The Men’s 18 EHF EURO will be played in Celje, Slovenia on 13-23 August 2020.

TEXT: