EHF information on Covid-19

The European Handball Federation is continuously monitoring the situation linked to the coronavirus across Europe and takes the development very seriously.

As of 3 March 2020, all recent matches in the European Cup competitions have been played, and as of now there is no change of the schedule for the upcoming club and national team competitions, organised under the umbrella of the EHF, envisioned.

Adaptations to the rundown of matches according to the respective regional situation have been implemented.

As the health of teams and their players and staff, of officials and fans are a top priority, the European Handball Federation remains in close contact with the relevant national and European authorities as well as with its clubs and federations for coordination and for the collection of relevant information for the decision-making process regarding major events.

Should the risk assessment of the current situation with Covid-19 change, the EHF will react immediately in accordance with the instrcutions of the relevant authorities and coordinate with all stakeholders.

